Padres Notes: Season Officially Over, Huge Offseason Questions, Craig Stammen’s Message to San Diego
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The San Diego Padres lost to the Milwaukee Brewers, 3-1, on Wednesday in heartbreaking fashion. The Friars have been eliminated from the postseason, and with an impending MLB lockout, it is unclear when fans will be able to see their team play next.
Right-hander Walker Buehler went three innings, allowing one earned run off of three hits and walking two batters. Robbie Ray, who was charged with the loss, allowed an earned run in his inning of work.
It wasn't until Mason Miller, the sixth pitcher used, entered in the seventh that San Diego recorded their first strikeout. Joe Musgrove had two strikeouts in the last two innings of the game to bring the total on the night to just three.
Offensively, not much was clicking for the Friars.
Fernando Tatis Jr. slugged a towering solo home run to tie things up in the third inning, but it was one of just three total hits on the night. Manny Machado was mere inches away from tying the game with a two-run homer, but his 406-foot shot hit at 106.7 mph was robbed at the outfield wall by Brewers center fielder Garrett Mitchell.
After the game, manager Craig Stammen spoke on what it meant to not only lead a team he was once a player on, but how special it was to do it in San Diego.
"So much fun coming and playing here at home," Stammen said. "The crowds were amazing. They were better — they're the best fans in the league. The best stadium, the best atmosphere in the league, and they proved that over the four games we had in the playoffs, no doubt."
The Padres now have tons of offseason questions ahead of them. They have plenty of impending free agents — including team MVPs Ty France and Adrian Morejon — club options on key players and will have to decide what their payroll will look like, and thus how much they can spend in free agency.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Lose NLDS to Brewers in Heartbreaking Fashion, Face Another Long Offseason With Aging Core
Padres Bullpen Availability for NLDS Game 4: Adrian Morejon, Michael King, Mason Miller and More
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Is Mason Miller Back? Latest on Padres All-Star Closer’s Availability for NLDS Game 4
One Moment No One is Talking About From Padres Game 4 Win Against Brewers
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson