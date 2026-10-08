Padres Notes: Season Officially Over, Huge Offseason Questions, Craig Stammen’s Message to San Diego

The San Diego Padres lost to the Milwaukee Brewers, 3-1, on Wednesday in heartbreaking fashion. The Friars have been eliminated from the postseason, and with an impending MLB lockout, it is unclear when fans will be able to see their team play next.

Right-hander Walker Buehler went three innings, allowing one earned run off of three hits and walking two batters. Robbie Ray, who was charged with the loss, allowed an earned run in his inning of work.

It wasn't until Mason Miller, the sixth pitcher used, entered in the seventh that San Diego recorded their first strikeout. Joe Musgrove had two strikeouts in the last two innings of the game to bring the total on the night to just three.

Offensively, not much was clicking for the Friars.

Fernando Tatis Jr. slugged a towering solo home run to tie things up in the third inning, but it was one of just three total hits on the night. Manny Machado was mere inches away from tying the game with a two-run homer, but his 406-foot shot hit at 106.7 mph was robbed at the outfield wall by Brewers center fielder Garrett Mitchell.

After the game, manager Craig Stammen spoke on what it meant to not only lead a team he was once a player on, but how special it was to do it in San Diego.

"So much fun coming and playing here at home," Stammen said. "The crowds were amazing. They were better — they're the best fans in the league. The best stadium, the best atmosphere in the league, and they proved that over the four games we had in the playoffs, no doubt."

The Padres now have tons of offseason questions ahead of them. They have plenty of impending free agents — including team MVPs Ty France and Adrian Morejon — club options on key players and will have to decide what their payroll will look like, and thus how much they can spend in free agency.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Lose NLDS to Brewers in Heartbreaking Fashion, Face Another Long Offseason With Aging Core

Padres Bullpen Availability for NLDS Game 4: Adrian Morejon, Michael King, Mason Miller and More

Which Padres Pitchers Are Available for NLDS Game 4 (And Which Aren't)

Padres Announce Starting Lineup for NLDS Game 4 vs Brewers, With More Changes

Is Mason Miller Back? Latest on Padres All-Star Closer’s Availability for NLDS Game 4

One Moment No One is Talking About From Padres Game 4 Win Against Brewers

Padres, Dodgers Combine to Make Insane Postseason History for Japan

Padres Tweets of the Day

"A lot to be proud of this year... we're not satisfied."



Padres manager Craig Stammen reflects on his first year at the helm after falling short in the NLDS.



📺 MLB Network pic.twitter.com/BIZhDnvJoI — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 8, 2026

Manny Machado on the emotions inside the clubhouse after the Padres season comes to an end.@FriarTerritory pic.twitter.com/xYUE6Ary9h — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) October 8, 2026

Fernando Tatis Jr. shares his emotions as this season comes to an end: pic.twitter.com/IWAvtRCfKD — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) October 8, 2026

Manny Machado's postgame comments following the Padres elimination by the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of the NLDS. pic.twitter.com/8KtmK81hDd — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) October 8, 2026

Machado's reaction to being robbed of a game-tying home run in the 8th 😳



📸: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/Z1B8A3nrB3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 8, 2026

Keep it going. pic.twitter.com/vzS8FVn7Up — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 8, 2026

AJ Preller's thoughts on the NLDS: pic.twitter.com/qgVZYzSkHh — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) October 8, 2026

Super El Niño 🔥 pic.twitter.com/K5ev3Y1CDA — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 8, 2026

Ethan Salas reflects on his first season with the Padres: pic.twitter.com/ERGk25COkQ — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) October 8, 2026

"You guys had to pull me away from a circle of us and I don't know how long we'll be here but we'll be here for a while."

Michael King on emotions after the Padres season ends@FriarTerritory pic.twitter.com/S9eaZI5pnj — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) October 8, 2026

Mason Miller said he had to decline their midwife's offer to put on the Padres game last night.



"The adrenaline was going pretty hard." 😂



(Via: @973TheFanSD) pic.twitter.com/CTEVcsnEmn — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 7, 2026

Former Padres Jake Peavy and Tim Flannery performed the National Anthem ahead of game 4 pic.twitter.com/LIH2QnJbCD — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) October 8, 2026

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