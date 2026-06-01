Padres Notes: Unfortunate Jake Cronenworth Update, Nick Pivetta Progress, Major Trade Link

The San Diego Padres lost to the Washington Nationals, 4-2, on Sunday, dropping the three-game series after winning Friday's opener.

Right-handed pitcher Griffin Canning allowed three runs over five innings, and that proved to be too much for the Padres offense to overcome.

The Padres scored two runs in the seventh inning on a double from Ty France and a sacrifice fly by Nick Castellanos. Aside from that, the San Diego offense was shut down as they fell to 32-26 on the year.

In other news, manager Craig Stammen recently provided an unfortunate update on infielder Jake Cronenworth, who's been out since the first week of May with concussion symptoms.

Cronenworth, who played through the concussion for nearly three weeks, remains nowhere near a return to action.

Stammen said his return "is not something that is going to happen here really quickly. It’s going to be a pretty slow process.”

In some better injury news, right-handed pitcher Nick Pivetta has finally started a throwing progression as he makes his way back from a flexor strain in his elbow.

Pivetta has been out since mid-April with the injury, and isn't expected to return until after the All-Star break.

“It’s just making sure my arm can move, and my arm moved fine,” Pivetta said of his starting to play catch. “It won’t be until I get off a mound and get some length and put something behind the ball that we will know how I feel.”

Finally, the Padres have been linked to two relievers on the Kansas City Royals as potential trade deadline targets. Despite the Padres having one of the best bullpens in MLB, it's been reported that president of baseball operations AJ Preller is looking to add to his relief corps over the next few months.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres' Jake Cronenworth Still Has No Timeline to Return From Concussion

Padres' Nick Pivetta Finally Takes First Step Toward Return

Padres Linked to 2 Royals Relievers in Potential Blockbuster Trade

San Diego Padres Facing Tough Question Ahead of 2026 MLB Trade Deadline

Padres Suddenly Have a Top 5 Prospect in All of Major League Baseball

Padres Insider Provides Exciting News on Team's Trade Deadline Plans

Padres Tweets of the Day

Craig Stammen was asked if he expected more out of his offense in this series, why there were baserunning mistakes today and when he thought Griffin Canning began running into trouble: pic.twitter.com/nFPqOKJh8q — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) May 31, 2026

Ethan Salas laces an 112 mph double into the right field corner: pic.twitter.com/h0hFNTlkgq — Clark Fahrenthold (@CFahrenthold11) May 31, 2026

It's Albuquerque, so take it for what it's worth, but this is a monster blast. Jase Bowen now has 12 on the year. pic.twitter.com/N0ywl2wrDh — MadFriars - The source for Padres Prospects news (@madfriars) May 31, 2026

I would have done the Soto trade, but man, James Wood and C.J. Abrams would have looked nice in San Diego. — MadFriars - The source for Padres Prospects news (@madfriars) May 31, 2026

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