Padres Notes: Ex-Padre Retires, Unfortunate Injury News, Sung-Mun Song Could Miss Opening Day
The San Diego Padres dropped Monday afternoon's Cactus League contest to the Texas Rangers, 4-1, and fell to 8-9 overall this spring.
In other news, former Padres pitcher and Atlanta Braves All-Star Julio Teherán announced a sudden retirement from the game of baseball. The right-hander is currently playing on Team Colombia during the World Baseball Classic and spoke to the media about retiring after an exciting 4-3 win over Panama on Monday. He spoke on the impact of what pitching on Opening Day meant to him throughout his 13-year career in MLB.
“Having the ball in all of the Opening Days was very special,” Teherán said. “It was my biggest challenge year after year. It's what kept me with that hunger year after year.
Additionally, the Friars have some concerning news for their pitching staff as Opening Day is right around the corner. Right-handed reliever Bryan Hoeing was shut down from spring training last week as he deals with issues in his elbow. The 29-year-old looks to be one of potentially seven pitchers predicted to open the new year on the shelf.
In more unfortunate injury news, Padres infielder Sung-Mung Song is in danger of missing Opening Day.
The KBO standout re-injured his oblique last week after launching his first home run of spring, and according to manager Craig Stammen, could miss the start of the season.
"Any injury at this point is probably 'in question [to be back by Opening Day],'" Stammen said. "But things can change rather quickly. I know we look at Opening Day as like a start and a stop, but that’s just not how we look at it. We’re gonna get him right when he’s right."
