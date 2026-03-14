Padres Notes: Major Sale Update, Infielder Has Oblique Injury, More Roster Cuts

The San Diego Padres took down the Athletics, 13-9, on Friday afternoon and evened out to 10-10 overall during spring training. Each team unleashed four home runs on the day, but the Padres overcame a seven-run fourth inning by the A's with a five-run eighth inning (and a pair in the ninth) to seal the deal.

In other news, there is a major update on the imminent sale of the Padres organization. The new ownership group of the Friars will have one less candidate as a potential buyer is out of the running, but according to CNBC's Mike Ozanian, they will likely need close to $3 billion to seal the deal.

"The Padres, they're going to probably sell in the next couple months for close to $3 billion," Ozanian said on the CNBC Sport podcast. "That's going to set a new record for Major League Baseball by far, about $600 million more than the Mets. Why? One of the reasons why is they've really built up their non-baseball business. Concerts, all these other events that they have at Petco Park. Now they're helping other teams and parks do the same thing."

Additionally, another Padres infielder has an oblique injury in an unfortunate update. According to manager Craig Stammen, it appears that the injury was sustained 10 days ago, but the severity can very well keep him on the shelf for the start of the season.

Finally, some more roster cuts have been made as Opening Day is less than two weeks away on March 26 against the Detroit Tigers. An outfielder was cut from the spring roster and a pitcher was optioned, moving the total number of players in the Padres' camp to 56.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Sale Takes Big Step With One Potential Buyer Out of the Running

Another Padres Infielder Has Oblique Injury, Will Likely Miss Start of Season

Padres Cut Outfielder From Spring Roster, Option Pitcher as Opening Day Nears

Latest Joe Musgrove Update Spells Bad News for Him Starting Season With Padres

Padres' Walker Buehler Receives Unfortunate Prediction Ahead of Opening Day

Padres Struck Gold as Offseason Addition Already Turning Heads This Spring

Padres Still Have One Major Move to Make Before Opening Day

Padres Tweets of the Day

Lucky number 13. pic.twitter.com/JfQbRQmUHc — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 13, 2026

Fernando Tatis Jr. adds on for Team Dominican Republic! #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/sDWV4QiKlc — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 13, 2026

We Got 5 On It pic.twitter.com/e7vWnuVrut — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 13, 2026

We have optioned RHP Garrett Hawkins to Triple-A El Paso and reassigned OF Tirso Ornelas to minor league camp.



With today’s moves, we now have 56 players in Major League camp. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 13, 2026

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