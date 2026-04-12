Padres Notes: Shocking Fernando Tatis Jr Change, Free Agent Joins Brewers, Ominous Joe Musgrove News

The San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies, 9-5, on Saturday night and improved to 9-6 on the year. A Manny Machado home run in the third and a Ramon Laureano dinger in the fourth contributed to the compelling victory.

Superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. was surprisingly moved to second base for the game. The right fielder has 242 career appearances at shortstop, but had never started at second base before at the major league level.

Padres manager Craig Stammen spoke on how the move could potentially get improved offensive production from the 27-year-old.

“It keeps his brain active, keeps him engaged and having fun and showing up to the ballpark with something new to achieve," Stammen said. “ ... Maybe him concentrating on playing second base unlocks him at the plate — stops thinking so much about it and just uses his natural talent to take over.”

Additionally, a Padres free agent recently joined the Milwaukee Brewers. The right-handed pitcher was drafted in the 20th round by the Padres back in 2018, but despite rising through the minor league ranks, had yet to stick around in MLB for longer than 12 games in a given season.

Finally, Padres hurler Joe Musgrove had a somewhat ominous update on the road to his recovery. The right-hander suffered a setback this past spring amid his recovery from a 2024 Tommy John surgery and had this to say on the current state of his elbow.

"We’ve invested so much time on rest and recovery stuff. I don’t want to waste the time that we’ve taken by pushing it back and then having to start this process all over again. I’m trying to get better as efficiently and quickly as I can. But it’s just not cooperating as well as I want to."

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Fernando Tatis Jr Reacts to Surprise Move to Second Base on Saturday

Padres Free Agent Pitcher Signs With Brewers

Padres' Joe Musgrove Says Elbow 'Just Not Cooperating' Amid Recovery

Padres' Mason Miller Overtakes Dodgers Flamethrower for Top Spot on Velocity Leaderboard

Padres Manager Explains Shocking Fernando Tatis Jr Position Change

Padres Lineup vs Rockies: Fernando Tatis Shockingly Moved to Infield, Xander Bogaerts Out

Padres' Mason Miller Makes MLB History Not Seen Since at Least 1900

Padres Tweets of the Day

Working 9 to 5. pic.twitter.com/H7Ii8v90sC — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 12, 2026

It's Ramón's world and we're just living in it 🤘 pic.twitter.com/zEC0dtm3qH — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 12, 2026

Man, oh man, oh Manny. pic.twitter.com/ucPNnxlrx9 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 12, 2026

It’s more than just a jersey. It’s bigger than just baseball. pic.twitter.com/Ewl09NeUHW — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 11, 2026

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