Padres Notes: Dylan Cease Offered to AL Contender, All-Star Doesn’t Want to Be Traded, Roster Shakeup
The San Diego Padres lost their second consecutive game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, 3-0. The benches cleared in the bottom of the second inning after starter Nick Pivetta drilled first baseman Willson Contreras. Pivetta threw 6.1 innings, allowing two earned runs.
The Friars were unable to string together any meaningful offense despite putting up 11 hits, and fell to 55-49 on the season.
In other news, the Padres offered starting pitcher Dylan Cease with two minor league prospects to the Boston Red Sox for All-Star Jarren Duran, an offer which they quickly rejected, per the latest report. Among the two minor leaguers was Padres No. 2 prospect Ethan Salas.
Additionally, All-Star Jake Cronenworth expressed his desire to stay with the Padres, though his name has floated around trade rumors this summer. On Thursday, he became the Padres' record holder for most games started at second base.
And finally, ahead of their game against the Cardinals, the Padres optioned southpaw Kyle Hart to Triple-A El Paso and recalled right-hander Ron Marinaccio.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Make Massive Michael King Announcement as Return Nears
Padres Add Pitcher to Roster Ahead of Friday’s Game vs Cardinals
Padres Fielding Calls From 6 Teams in Potential Blockbuster Dylan Cease Trade
Padres All-Star Doesn't Want to Be Traded as Deadline Nears
Padres Make Massive Trade Offer to Red Sox for Jarren Duran: Report
Padres Predicted to Trade $13.75 Million Pitcher in Blockbuster Deadline Move
Former Padres Coach Could Take Over NL Rival Next Season
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.