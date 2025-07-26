Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Dylan Cease Offered to AL Contender, All-Star Doesn’t Want to Be Traded, Roster Shakeup

Aaron Coloma

Jul 23, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres lost their second consecutive game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, 3-0. The benches cleared in the bottom of the second inning after starter Nick Pivetta drilled first baseman Willson Contreras. Pivetta threw 6.1 innings, allowing two earned runs.

The Friars were unable to string together any meaningful offense despite putting up 11 hits, and fell to 55-49 on the season.

In other news, the Padres offered starting pitcher Dylan Cease with two minor league prospects to the Boston Red Sox for All-Star Jarren Duran, an offer which they quickly rejected, per the latest report. Among the two minor leaguers was Padres No. 2 prospect Ethan Salas.

Additionally, All-Star Jake Cronenworth expressed his desire to stay with the Padres, though his name has floated around trade rumors this summer. On Thursday, he became the Padres' record holder for most games started at second base.

And finally, ahead of their game against the Cardinals, the Padres optioned southpaw Kyle Hart to Triple-A El Paso and recalled right-hander Ron Marinaccio.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

AARON COLOMA

Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

