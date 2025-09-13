Surprise Padres Pitcher Playing Himself Onto Postseason Roster
With the San Diego Padres' rotation struggling through injury and inconsistency, someone needed to step up.
From Aug. 25 to Sept. 4, the Padres had the worst starting rotation ERA in the majors, and would lose starter Nestor Cortes to injury the next day. With a hole in their rotation, the Padres turned to Randy Vasquez, who had spent most of his time since the Padres' active trade deadline in the minor leagues.
They had Vasquez start against the Colorado Rockies on Sept. 6, and he showed why the Padres selected him for the Opening Day rotation in the first place.
He threw six innings, allowing three runs and setting the Padres up for their first win in five games. He came back out in a similar situation Thursday, starting against the Rockies after the Padres dropped the final two games of a series against the Cincinnati Reds.
Vasquez delivered again, pitching six shutout innings while striking out a career-high nine batters to land a second consecutive win.
“It really just comes down to whatever they need from me,” Vásquez said. “I’ll be ready for that."
Even before being sent down, Vasquez was a solid option in the rotation for the Friars. The right-hander has made 25 appearances in MLB this season, and has a 3.72 ERA through 123.1 innings pitched.
"In a rotation full of big names, there’s a case to make — a very strong one — that he’s been the Padres’ second best starter this year, behind only Nick Pivetta," said Padres insider A.J. Cassavell.
The Padres postseason roster will most definitely have Pivetta and Michael King, and they would likely throw in Dylan Cease and Yu Darvish as well. After them though, who has shown they want the spot more than Vasquez?
Vasquez has never featured in the postseason, but he is making quite the case to do so in 2025.
If the Padres remain in the spot they're in and the 26-year old continues to churn out results as he has over his last two starts, there won't be much to argue: Vasquez will earn his spot on the Friars' postseason roster.
