Will Phillies Lineup Get Massive Boost From New Torpedo Bats?
The Philadelphia Phillies already have one of the most potent lineups in baseball. They've proved that during their 3-1 start, scoring 25 runs and pounding out 41 hits over their first four games against the Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies.
However, their production paled in comparison to the New York Yankees, who scored 36 runs and tied an MLB record with 15 home runs during their three-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium.
The Yankees had some help, though, thanks to their new "torpedo bats," which have become the talk of the sports world due to their unusual design and immediate impact. By concentrating more wood in the barrel of the bat, they allow hitters to make harder contact.
Given New York's instant success with the torpedo bats, many are wondering if or when other teams around the league will follow suit.
According to a report from Ben Silver on Monday, several Phillies hitters have already placed orders for the new bats.
If true, Philadelphia's offense could be about to get a serious boost based on how well the bats are working for the defending AL champs.
Bryce Harper is already a two-time MVP and one of the best hitters in the game, so he doesn't need much help. Still, one can only imagine what kind of numbers (40 homers? 50?) he might put up using a torpedo bat.
Alec Bohm had 44 doubles but only 15 home runs last year, so perhaps a torpedo bat will help him turn a few of those two-baggers into four-baggers. He's yet to top 20 homers in a season, but this could be the year he becomes a true middle-of-the-order power threat.
Bryson Stott is an emerging star, and a torpedo bat could help him reach the next level. He's already shown improved plate discipline during spring training, and a new bat might fuel a big breakout year for him.
Brandon Marsh has shown significant platoon splits throughout his career, but maybe he'll fare better against lefties, especially now that he's getting regular at-bats against them for the first time in his career.
Some Phillies players may not like or use torpedo bats (especially older veterans), but Yankees players seem to be adjusting just fine. If Philadelphia's sluggers take to the new bats and encourage their teammates to join in, the new lumber could make a great lineup even better.