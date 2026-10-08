4 Phillies Projected To Make the Most Money in Arbitration

The Philadelphia Phillies have some work to do with their roster this offseason.

After being eliminated by the Atlanta Braves in three games in the Wild Card Round, the team has a few weaknesses that need to be addressed. Dave Dombrowski is going to have his hands full, especially because a manager is still needed as well.

With some money coming off the books, there will be cash to spend this winter. However, some of that money is going to go toward retaining players on the team who are set to hit arbitration. Which players are going to cost the most?

Here are the four most expensive player salary projections from MLB Trade Rumors for the Phillies.

4. Outfielder Derek Hill, $1.5 million

Oct 1, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Derek Hill (49) reacts after scoring a run on an RBI single hit by infielder Trea Turner (not pictured) against Atlanta Braves pitcher Dylan Dodd (not pictured) during the eighth inning in game three of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Acquired from the Chicago White Sox after Adolis Garcia and Johan Rojas suffered season-ending injuries, Derek Hill quickly became a key component of the team. He provided balance to the lineup as a right-handed hitter and is an excellent defender at all three spots in the outfield.

For $1.5 million, it is a no-brainer decision to bring him back. He is a great right-handed platoon option and someone who could push for more playing time next season in general.

3. Outfielder Brandon Marsh, $8.3 million

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh (16) celebrates after hitting a single against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2026 season was a tale of two halves for Brandon Marsh. In the first half, he was one of the best hitters in baseball, earning his first trip to the MLB All-Star Game and turning into an everyday player for the team.

But his production fell off a cliff in the second half. Marsh was the least productive hitter in the MLB with a wRC+ of 31. That took almost all the shine off his breakout campaign, but he will be back for the 2027 season as part of the left-handed hitting outfield mix.

2. Infielder Bryson Stott, $9.2 million

Oct 1, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott (5) warms up before game three of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryson Stott has earned the raise he will receive in arbitration this offseason with his performance in 2026. He has proven to be a key part of the team because of the versatility that he provides defensively in the infield.

Stott was already an above-average defender at second base, and he can add third base to that now too. He has proven capable of playing shortstop as well, giving the team plenty of options when it comes to filling out the roster.

With a wRC+ of 118 in the second half, he was one of the most productive hitters in the MLB. He is certainly capable of being an impactful, two-way player.

1. RHP Jhoan Duran, $10.9 million

Oct 1, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning in game three of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given the state of the Philadelphia bullpen, it is a no-brainer to bring back Jhoan Duran regardless of what the arbitration price tag is. However, there will be a contingent of people who believe trading him now, while his value is so high, would do the team some good.

As long as Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner and Zack Wheeler are on this squad, they will be in win-now mode. Having a lights-out closer at the back end of the bullpen is key to sustained success, and Duran provides the Phillies with that.

$10.9 million is a sizable increase from the $7.5 million he and the team agreed upon to avoid arbitration last year.