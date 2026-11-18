The Philadelphia Phillies had some difficult decisions to make with their 40-man roster ahead of the Nov. 17 deadline.

There were a few prospects on the team who would be Rule 5 Draft eligible if they weren’t added to the 40-man roster. Despite there being a possibility of losing prospects from the organization, the Phillies opted to add only one of them to the roster and protect them from being poached by another franchise.

Shortstop Bryan Rincon, a breakout performer in 2026, has been added to the 40-man roster by the team. Given some of the recent comments made by President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski, it comes as no surprise that Rincon has been protected from being selected in the Rule 5 Draft.

“I don't think it's worth it,” Dombrowski said when speaking to reporters at the General Managers’ Meetings recently held in Las Vegas, via Todd Zolecki of MLB.com. “I would not feel very good with myself at all, as others wouldn't be, if something happened, there was a Draft and we lost that guy. I’d be saying, ‘Oh my goodness gracious, I can't believe it.’ Because he might play in our big league club next year, too.”

Phillies adding Bryan Rincon to 40-man roster makes sense

Feb 19, 2026; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies Bryan Rincon (87) poses for media day. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Philadelphia thinks highly of Rincon, who won the Paul Owens Award as the top minor league player in the organization. If there is any chance that he can help the team win at the Major League level in 2027, adding him to the 40-man roster and ensuring he couldn’t be selected in the Rule 5 draft was the right decision to make.

Regarded as an above-average defender who will stick at shortstop long-term, Rincon’s breakout at the plate is what has pushed him into consideration for a spot on the Big League roster.

However, in a somewhat surprising turn of events, Rincon was the only prospect added to the 40-man roster. Philadelphia has decided to not protect four of their top 30 prospects: infielder Aroon Escobar who is No. 6; infielder Juan Villavicencio who is No. 19; right-handed pitcher Wen-Hui Pan who is No. 20; and left-handed pitcher Mavis Graves who is No. 26.

The Phillies have one spot open on their 40-man roster, which will make the decision not to protect another player all the more head-scratching. However, given the many needs they have on the roster, leaving a little wiggle room for maneuverability does make sense.

The Rule 5 Draft is currently scheduled for Dec. 9 during the Winter Meetings held in San Diego. However, that is a week after the current Collective Bargaining Agreement is set to expire, so the draft could be impacted if there isn’t an agreement between the owners and players in place by then.

The uncertainty surrounding the event could have played a part in Philadelphia deciding to protect only Rincon, but the risk of leaving him unprotected was not a worthwhile one to take.