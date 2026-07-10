Former Phillies Fan Favorite Won’t Play in MLB All-Star Game

This year's Major League Baseball All-Star Game and its associated festivities will take place at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Six Phillies players have been selected to take part -- Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Cristopher Sanchez, Brandon Marsh and Jhoan Duran, with Jesus Luzardo also chosen as a replacement player.

Another man selected for the Midsummer Classic was Ranger Suarez, the Boston Red Sox left-handed pitcher who had spent the previous eight years with Philadelphia. Thus far this year, he has a 3.15 earned run average and a 1.16 WHIP through 17 starts, including a gem against his former team.

However, Suarez will not be taking the field at his old stomping grounds at Citizens Bank Park. He was placed on the injured list on Thursday, which means he will miss the All-Star game, per ESPN.

Ranger Suarez forced to miss All-Star Game

Sep 27, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Boston Red Sox pitcher Ranger Suarez will miss next week's All-Star Game after he was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a left groin strain."

This All-Star game was set up to be Suarez's return to the city and ballpark he called home for his first eight MLB seasons. The Phillies first signed him in 2012 as an international free agent when he was a teenager, and he slowly rose through the ranks in the organization's farm system before making his major league debut in 2018.

After that, it wasn't long before he established himself as a stud and became a fan favorite in the City of Brotherly Love. Philly sports fans aren't exactly easy to please or impress, but his even-keeled demeanor and team-oriented attitude won them over.

Suarez earned nicknames such as "Mr. Rager," which was also the name of his walk-up song, as well as "The Cooler." Some also called him "The Calmest Man in South Philly."

Perhaps his most famous moment with the club came during Game 5 of the 2022 National League Championship Series versus the San Diego Padres. Philadelphia came into the game leading the series 3-1 and had a chance to close it out at home.

After Harper hit that famous two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to put the Phillies ahead by a run, Suarez came out of the bullpen to pitch in the top of the ninth after closer David Robertson gave up two walks.

Suarez got an out on Trent Grisham after he bunted. While that was the second out of the ninth, San Diego had runners on second and third and was threatening to take the lead. True to his calm reputation, Suarez then served up a pitch to Austin Nola that resulted in a pop-up and the out that sent Philadelphia to the World Series.

It looks like Suarez will have to wait until at least next season to make his return to Citizens Bank Park and play in front of the fans who were crushed when he left and headed to Boston during the offseason.

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