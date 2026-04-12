How to Watch Phillies vs Arizona in Series Finale: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

The Philadelphia Phillies will be entering their series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks with the hopes of taking the set.

Following a three-game losing streak, the Phillies were able to finally snap the skid on Saturday with a solid 4-3 win. Taking the ball for Philadelphia in the win was veteran Taijuan Walker. The right-hander had struggled in both of his starts coming into the matchup but put together a solid performance on Saturday.

Furthermore, while the lineup is a hot topic right now, the two stars for the team were able to deliver. Both Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper were able to hit home runs in back-to-back fashion in the third inning, and that proved to be the difference.

Now, the team will be seeking a series win on Sunday against a solid opponent in Arizona. Here’s how to watch.

Who: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies

When: Sunday, April 12th, 1:35 PM EST

Where: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Television: NBCSP

Radio: 94 WIP, 106.1 Rumba

Pitching Matchup:

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Taking the ball for the Phillies on Sunday will be their young starter, Andrew Painter. He has long been the top prospect in the organization, and the time to prove himself in the big leagues has finally arrived.

Painter has made two starts so far this season, with the results being mixed. In his debut, he looked great against the Washington Nationals, securing his first win while going 5.1 innings and allowing just one run. However, he struggled in his second start against the San Francisco Giants. In that matchup, he allowed nine hits and four runs in just four innings of work.

As a young pitcher, it is expected that there will be some ups and downs. However, Philadelphia will be relying on him to succeed this year.

Taking the hill for the Diamondbacks is one of their best pitchers, Zac Gallen. The right-hander had a tough campaign in 2025 but has a proven track record of being a good pitcher. So far this season, he has looked more like himself with an ERA of 3.00.

Being able to win a series, especially at home, is an indication of a good team, and the Phillies will have that chance on Sunday. This will undoubtedly be a tough matchup against Arizona, but Philadelphia has the ability to get the job done. Hopefully, the lineup is able to continue to work through some of their slumps and provide the necessary offense to get the job done.