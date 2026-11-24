The Philadelphia Phillies, like so many teams in MLB, are looking to make upgrades to the bullpen this offseason.

Far too often, the Phillies' relief staff came up short when it mattered most. Philadelphia was unable to get past the Atlanta Braves in their Wild Card Round matchup in large part because of the bullpen, with Don Mattingly having very few options he trusted.

Closer Jhoan Duran and rookie setup man Alex McFarlane were the only relief pitchers that Mattingly trusted, which put the team in a tough spot. Digging even deeper into the bullpen woes, Philadelphia didn’t have any left-handed relievers to turn to.

That is something the front office wants to change this offseason, with Adrian Morejon being at the top of the list. Despite not being a closer, he is the best relief pitcher available this year in free agency, dominating the last few years for the San Diego Padres as a setup man.

Yankees could be out of Adrian Morejon race

Oct 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon (50) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given how productive he has been, it comes as no surprise that he is a highly sought-after player on the market. However, his list of suitors appears to have shrunk by at least one team, with the New York Yankees making another move to bolster their bullpen.

The Yankees signed veteran Brent Suter to a one-year, $4 million deal, making him the fourth relief pitcher the team has agreed to a deal with already this offseason. They also re-signed Tim Hill, another player who would have been a great fit for the Phillies, and David Bednar accepted the $23.15 million qualifying offer.

Both of those players were retained, and one more player from outside of the organization, Jonathan Loaisiga, was signed to a two-year deal. Loaisiga was another player linked to Philadelphia as a target, but he opted to return to New York after one season with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Left-handed reliever Brent Suter and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a one-year, $4 million contract with a club option for 2028, sources tell ESPN. Suter, 37, joins Brent Headrick and Tim Hill as lefties in a bullpen the Yankees continue to rebuild this winter. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 23, 2026

After committing nearly $50 million to relief pitchers already this offseason, it is easy to envision that the Yankees are now out of the Morejon sweepstakes, which is great news for Philadelphia.

A star relief pitcher, Morejon is going to command a massive contract. Having one less team in the mix could help keep the price down a little bit and keep it from getting into a bidding war that pushes toward a nine-figure deal.

The talented southpaw, an All-Star in 2025, has been lights out for three straight seasons, earning a lucrative long-term contract. He has produced a 2.58 ERA across 223.1 innings with 248 strikeouts, racking up 5.5 bWAR in the process.

Sign up for our free newsletter to receive the latest news and updates!