The Philadelphia Phillies are one of several teams that are on the search for bullpen help this offseason.

While a left-handed relief pitcher is their preferred target, the Phillies are casting a wide net when it comes to addressing their relief staff. As long as that hurler can get left-handed hitters out, it doesn’t matter what hand they throw with.

One of the players whom Philadelphia was connected to was Jonathan Loaisiga, who was coming off a productive season with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He would have provided the team with a proven setup man in front of Jhoan Duran, but it wasn’t meant to be.

BREAKING: Jonathan Loáisiga has reached an agreement to return to the New York Yankees on a contract that guarantees two years. Pending physical



Loáisiga originally signed with the Yankees as an international free agent in 2016. He was added to the 40-man roster in 2017 and made… pic.twitter.com/ubP1eznMi6 — Levi Luna (@leviluna21) November 20, 2026

Loaisiga is returning to his old team, the New York Yankees, after agreeing to a two-year, $18 million contract with the franchise. He certainly made his one year away from the Bronx count, bouncing back in 2026 after battling injuries and ineffectiveness the last few years of his first tenure with the Yankees.

A minor league deal was agreed to with the Diamondbacks, but he quickly moved up the pecking order in the bullpen. He earned a spot on the Opening Day roster and didn’t look back, becoming a high-leverage and late-game option.

Loaisiga appeared in a career-high 67 games, healthy for the first time in years. Across 67 innings, he had 48 strikeouts, a 2.42 ERA and 1.7 bWAR. He won seven games, recorded two saves and had 10 holds.

While the strikeout numbers weren’t great, it was encouraging to see the velocity back on Loaisiga’s fastball in 2026. He averaged 97.6 mph on his heater, up from the 96.7 mph that he dipped to in 2025.

Jonathan Loaisiga would have been great addition to Phillies bullpen

Loaisiga’s deal is expected to be approximately $18 million, per source. https://t.co/7ULwJrbskU — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 20, 2026

The Diamondbacks’ coaching staff made an adjustment to his pitch mix, and it worked out well. He still threw his sinker more than any other offering, but his 35.1% usage rate of that pitch was the lowest since the 2020 campaign shortened by COVID-19. His four-seamer and changeup usage were more prevalent, and it led to soft contact, limited walks and plenty of groundballs.

Adding a relief pitcher of that caliber to the backend of the bullpen would have been a great addition to the Phillies. Alas, it wasn’t in the cards, as Philadelphia was beaten out by Loaisiga’s former team for his services.

This is the second relief pitcher who would have been a fit for the Phillies who signed with the Yankees. Left-handed reliever Tim Hill re-signed with the team, and their closer, David Bednar, also accepted the qualifying offer, giving them three bullpen additions in the last week.

It is back to the drawing board for Philadelphia, which will be adding multiple arms to its bullpen this winter.

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