Phillies Former All-Star Bob Boone Passes Away at 78

The Philadelphia Phillies family lost a prominent figure with it being shared that former All-Star Bob Boone has died at 78 years old.

Bret, his oldest son and former Major League player himself, shared the disappointing news on Facebook early Tuesday morning, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required). There was no cause of death revealed.

Boone was selected in the sixth round of the 1969 MLB Draft by the Phillies. When he debuted with the team three years later on Sept. 10, 1972, it would be the start of history as he became the first player to have a father and son who would play in the Big Leagues.

Bret wasn’t the only son who reached the Major Leagues, as Aaron accomplished that feat in 1997. Boone would coach his son with the Cincinnati Reds in the early 2000s, and now Aaron is a manager himself with the New York Yankees.

Bob Boone dies at 78 years old

Unknown date and unknown location; USA, FILE PHOTO; Philadelphia Phillies catcher Bob Boone (8) on the field. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Network. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I’m just so grateful that I had a dad that took us to work with him all the time,” Aaron Boone told MLB.com in 2023. “He played until my senior year in high school, and literally I was at the ballpark — my brothers and I, in unis, shagging [fly balls] and doing everything you could possibly imagine. It was a great way to grow up.”

Boone’s path to the Big Leagues followed a similar one to his father, Ray, who was a catcher but converted to third base in the minor leagues. He also changed positions when he was drafted, but it was the opposite; he went from the hot corner to behind the plate.

Boone was in the minor league system at the same time as Mike Schmidt. The team also had Don Money, so moving to catcher was the best path to the Big Leagues, and it certainly paid off. Also a pitcher at Stanford University, where he graduated with a degree in psychology, Boone found catcher a natural fit. He was introduced to the position during instructional league in 1970 with Class AA and never looked back.

“When they first told me what they wanted to do, I was up in the air about it at the time,” Boone explained to the Delaware County Daily Times in spring training 1973.

A statement from the MLBPA on the passing of Bob Boone pic.twitter.com/wald8uO24f — MLBPA (@MLBPA) November 10, 2026

“But I talked it over with my dad, and since he was once in the same position, we decided it could be a great opportunity … and it’s really worked out. In fact, I enjoy the game more from behind the plate than when I was playing third.”

It was the right decision for everyone. Schmidt became a Hall of Famer, and Boone carved out a lengthy career himself before transitioning to coaching. Boone played 10 seasons with Philadelphia, earning an All-Star nomination three times.

He had a .259/.325/.370 slash line in 1,125 games and 4,152 plate appearances. Boone was an integral part of the Phillies winning the World Series in 1980, and in his career he made the All-Star Team four times and was a seven-time Gold Glove Award winner.

After 10 seasons with Philadelphia, he played seven years with the California Angels and two with the Kansas City Royals. After retiring after the 1990 season, he started to manage the Royals in 1995, where he had a record of 181-206. He was with the Reds starting in 2001 and had a record of 190-238 with them.

Sign up for our free newsletter to receive the latest news and updates!