The Philadelphia Phillies knew that they had to make some changes to their roster this offseason to improve their odds of competing in the National League.

Most of the attention was on the outfield, where the team received underwhelming production from its entire group. However, attention is quickly having to turn to the infield, where the team’s depth is being decimated in free agency.

Starting second baseman Luis Arraez, starting corner infielder Alec Bohm and the versatile Edmundo Sosa all hit free agency. Right now, Arraez is the only one who remains on the market, with Sosa now agreeing to a deal with the Minnesota Twins.

The utility man has agreed to a two-year, $17.5 million contract with the Twins, according to Dan Hayes and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Incentives are included in the deal, which could push his earnings up to $21 million.

Edmundo Ssosa leaves Phillies for Twins

Sep 29, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Edmundo Sosa (33) reacts after hitting a double during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Officially, losing Sosa creates a massive void on the team’s roster. He is listed as an infielder, which makes sense because he was the backup behind Trea Turner at shortstop, and when Arraez went down with an injury, he was inserted into the lineup as the starting third baseman, with Bryson Stott moving back to second base.

However, he was also part of the rotation in the outfield. When the team would face left-handed starting pitchers, he would assume a corner outfield spot to help balance out the batting order as a righty.

Sosa has his shortcomings in his skill set, but replacing that kind of versatility is easier said than done. He knew what his role was and played it very well, remaining ready to play whenever his number was called. His flair for the dramatics, continually coming through in the clutch, is something that is hard to replace as well.

Sosa is now the second infielder that the Phillies have lost this offseason in free agency, following the departure of Alec Bohm. He signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Kansas City Royals, further depleting their infield depth.

Utilityman Edmundo Sosa and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a two-year, $17.5 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Sosa, 30, is another Twins free agent signing in a busy winter and a versatile addition who can earn up to $21 million in the deal. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 29, 2026

Given how the offseason has unfolded thus far for Philadelphia, it is fair to assume they are ready to give a prominent role on the Major League roster to top prospect Aidan Miller, who is No. 2 in the organization behind only right-handed pitcher Gage Wood.

Miller has been mentioned as a potential super-utility role, which is what Sosa has provided the team the last few seasons. Thrusting him into such a role is certainly risky, as Miller will need consistent playing time to reach his full potential. The same risks exist with Bryan Rincon.

The Phillies certainly need more youth on the roster, but allowing all of their depth in the infield to depart in free agency is creating more holes on a roster that already had plenty of needs to address this offseason.

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