Pirates Owner Releases Statement on Dave Parker's Death
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates lost one of their greatest players in franchise history in Dave Parker.
The Pirates announced that Parker died on June 28 due to complications with Parkinson's disease, which he had been battling since 2012.
Parker played in 1,301 games for the Pirates, with 1,479 hits, 296 doubles, 62 triples, 166 home runs, 758 RBI, 123 stolen bases and 346 walks. He ranks sixth in franchise history in home runs, eighth in both doubles and 524 extra-base hits and ninth in slugging percentage, .494.
His best season came in 1978, where he hit .334/.394/.585, with 194 hits in 581 at-bats, 32 doubles, 12 triples, 30 home runs, 117 RBI, 20 stolen bases and 57 walks. He won the National League batting title, a Gold Glove Award and the National League MVP.
Parker also won the NL Batting Title in 1977, at .338, his career-high batting average, the Gold Glove Award in 1977 and 1979, plus earned an NL All-Star four times in 1977 and 1979-81, with the Pirates.
"The Cobra" excelled in the 1979 World Series, which the Pirates won in seven games for their fifth and last championship in franchise history, as he hit .341 and drove in six RBI.
Parker earned a spot in the inaugural Pirates Hall of Fame in 2022 and also finally earned his enshrinement into the Baseball Hall of Fame for the Class of 2025, donning the Pirates cap in Cooperstown, with a posthumous celebration coming on his induction on July 27.
Pirates owner Bob Nutting released the following statement on the passing of Dave Parker.
"We are heartbroken to learn the passing of Dave Parker.
A beloved member of the Pirates family, 'The Cobra' was one of the most dominating and intimidating players to ever wear a Pirates uniform.
All of us who grew up in the '70s remember how special Dave was. He was an All-Star, a gold Glover, a batting campion, a National League MVP and a critical part of the 1979 Pirates World Series Championship team.
It was our honor to welcome Dave and his family back to Pittsburgh to celebrate his career as part of the inaugural class of the Pirates Hall of Fame.
He had a big personality and his passing has left an even bigger void with all who knew him. Our hearts go out to his wife, Kellye, and his family."
