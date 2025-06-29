Pirates Pounce On Mets After Rain Delay
After a lengthy mid-game rain delay, the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the New York Mets by a score of 9-2. The Pirates ambushed Mets starting pitcher Paul Blackburn with five consecutive singles and three runs scored in the first inning back from the delay. They added on to their lead in the eighth inning, sealing the victory with six insurance runs.
The game was delayed for almost an hour and a half when thunderstorms came into the Pittsburgh area in the second inning, a common theme at the Pirates home ballpark thus far this season.
The evening began under clouds of rain — and emotion. The Pirates announced shortly before the game that former outfielder Dave Parker had passed away, just one month before he was set to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. The moment of silence around the ballpark was noticeable, as this was the first news of Parker's passing.
After only scratching one run across in last night's game, the Mets came out swinging in the first inning. A leadoff double off Pirates starting pitcher Bailey Falter from shortstop Francisco Lindor led to the first score of the game when Juan Soto brought him in with a slap single that just squeezed through the infield. Isiah Kiner-Falefa likely saved a run with a diving stop and throwout of Mark Vientos. But the table had already been set for the Mets aggressiveness.
The game entered a rain delay at the top of the second inning. After a delay of almost one and a half hours, play resumed at 6 pm.
Braxton Ashcraft came in to pitch for the Pirates after the delay. Falter's day was done because of the length of the delay. It was the perfect scenario for Ashcraft to show off his ability as a bulk innings reliever, a role he has excelled in since his call-up to the big leagues last month. He wasted no time, striking out the first batter he faced to end the second inning.
The Mets chose the opposite strategy after the rain delay and decided to keep Blackburn on the mound. Pittsburgh immediately made manager Carlos Mendoza regret his decision.
Oneil Cruz slapped a single up the middle, then stole his NL-leading 27th base on the next pitch. Joey Bart singled up the middle as well, scoring Cruz and tying the game. Spencer Horwitz provided another solid contact single, and Bart moved from first to third base with no outs. Ke'bryan Hayes hit another single, then Isiah Kiner-Falefa followed suit to make it five consecutive hits -- all singles -- off Blackburn. He was removed from the game after that, with Jose Butto coming on to pitch in relief.
A sacrifice fly off the bat of Adam Frazier gave the Pirates a 3-1 lead. The bases were loaded with one out after a catcher's interference gave Andrew McCutchen first base. The Mets, however, were able to escape the jam with no further damage.
Ashcraft had an impressive strikeout of superstar Juan Soto in the third inning. Soto nearly swung out of his shoes on a 91 mph slider from Ashcraft. It had to be a confidence boost for the rookie to strike out the highest paid batter in MLB history.
A leadoff walk to Cruz in the bottom of the third put him on base for the second inning in a row. Joey Bart slapped a single between the shortstop and second baseman for an infield single, and the Pirates had something going again.
Just as soon as the rally began, it was over. Spencer Horwitz popped up to left field for the first out. Then, Hayes smacked a line drive to left fielder Brandon Nimmo for the second out. Cruz advanced a bit too far on the basepath and was thrown out trying to return to second base. It was a baserunning blunder by Cruz, and a rally killing double play for the Pirates.
Brett Baty drilled a double in the left-center gap to leadoff the fourth inning for the Mets. He was tagged out at third trying to advance on a short-hopped groundball from Luis Torrens. Hayes just missed the ball, but Kiner-Falefa was behind him to grab it and tag the lead runner. It was a heads up play, and a unique fielder's choice.
Mendoza was ejected from the game in the bottom of the fourth inning by the home plate umpire for arguing balls and strikes. It was his first ejection of the season, and the third of his career as a manager.
Apparently it sparked something in the Mets, which may have been the actual goal. Pete Alonso doubled off the wall, and Nimmo promptly singled to score him. Ashcraft's day was done after that. He finished with a line of two and two-thirds innings pitched, five hits allowed, one run, zero walks and two strikeouts. The Pirates could not have asked much more from him given the circumstances of the delay.
Dennis Santana came on to relieve Ashcraft. It was a bit of a surprise move for the high-leverage reliever; the fifth inning is now the earliest he's appeared this season. He struck out two consecutive hitters to end the inning.
The Pirates bats quieted in the middle innings. They only had one baserunner from the fourth to the seventh innings.
Left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson pitched two scoreless innings in a high-leverage appearance. He struck out two, walked one and didn't allow any hits. The double play groundball that he induced was huge to stave off a potential rally in the seventh inning.
Pittsburgh got some insurance runs in the eighth inning. A Nick Gonzales single started things, then walks to Bart and Horwitz loaded the bases. Hayes continued his strong night (2-for-4) with a RBI single that just got past Alonso at first base. Kiner-Falefa provided another run when he grounded out to the third baseman.
McCutchen broke things up with a single to left field that scored two. Then, Reynolds added two more runs with a double. Pittsburgh now led 9-2. Five of the six runs scored in the inning came with two outs.It was an explosive inning in a game that looked like was going to be a nailbiter in the ninth.
Instead, closer David Bednar came on to pitch an uneventful ninth inning and seal the victory for the Pirates.
The Pirates will try to go for series sweep against the NL East division leader on Sunday. Right-hander Mike Burrows (1-2, 4.45 ERA, 30 K) gets the start for Pittsburgh, while fellow righty Frankie Montas (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 5 K) gets the nod for New York. First pitch is expected at 1:35 p.m.
