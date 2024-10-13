Pirates Pitching Prospect Bounces Back in AFL
Things couldn't have gone much more for Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Brandan Bidois in his first outing in the Arizona Fall League.
The Pirates right-hander allowed six runs and only got one out in the Scottsdale Scorpions' 19-3 loss to the Mesa Solar Sox on Wednesday. Bidois turned things around on Saturday, striking out the side in his lone inning of work in the Scorpions' 10-2 win over the Glendale Desert Dogs.
Bidois entered the game in the top of the sixth inning and got two quick outs, striking out Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Sean McLain swinging and getting Chicago White Sox prospect Tim Elko to strike out looking. Things started to take a turn for the worse when he walked Philadelphia Phillies prospects Otto Kemp and Gabriel Rincones Jr.
Rather than things heading toward the same path they did on Wednesday, Bidois escaped the jam when he got White Sox outfielder DJ Gladney to strike out looking.
Fellow Pirates right-hander Eddie Yean pitched right before Bidois entered the game. Yean pitched a scoreless inning, walking one batter and striking out one.
Bidois, who was born in Australia, spent most of last season pitching for High-A Greensboro before being called up to make one appearance for Triple-A Indianapolis. In Greensboro, Bidois went 0-5 with a 4.25 ERA and had four saves. He pitched 29.2 innings and struck out 43 batters.
Bidois, 23, pitched in Single-A Bradenton in 2023 and went 3-0 with a 1.99 ERA across 22 appearances. He pitched 22.2 innings, walked 15 batters and struck out 42.
The Pirates signed Bidois out of Australia in 2019 when he was 18 years old.
Bidois' ability to have a quick memory and turn things around are important traits for a reliever, and if he can find a way to build on his performance from Saturday, it'd be a promising sign for him and the Pirates.
