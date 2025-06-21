Pirates Falter Offensively, Drop Close Loss to Rangers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates held the Texas Rangers at the plate, but couldn't take advantage offensively, as they lost 3-2 at PNC Park.
This makes it back-to-back losses for the Pirates, as they dropped a 6-2 contest to the Rangers on June 20, giving them a series defeat.
It is also their third straight series defeat and the seventh loss in the past nine games for the Pirates, as they dropped three of four games to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, June 12-15, and two of three games to the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, June 17-19.
Pittsburgh drops to 30-48 overall and 19-21 on the road, while Texas improves to 38-39 overall and 15-23 on the road.
Center fielder Oneil Cruz and designated hitter Andrew McCutchen ledoff the bottom of the first inning with back-to-back singles for the Pirates.
The Pirates didn't get anything, as right fielder Bryan Reynolds lined out, first baseman Spencer Horwitz struckout and after Cruz stole third base, second baseman Nick Gonzales flew out.
Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller allowed his first base runner in the top of the third inning by walking Rangers first baseman Ezequiel Duran.
Keller got third baseman Josh Jung to ground out, but allowed a single to catcher Kyle Higashioka. The ball went to Pirates left fielder Adam Frazier, who missed it, and it ran back to the outfield wall, which allowed Duran to score from first base and give the Rangers a 1-0 lead.
Catcher Henry Davis and third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes ledoff the bottom of the fifth inning with back-to-back singles.
Shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa would bunt, moving the runners and Cruz hit a fly ball that ended as a sacrifice fly, scoring Davis and tying the game up at 1-1.
Keller had a strong outing through five innings, with just the hit and walk allowed in the third inning, but struggled in the top of the sixth inning.
He struckout Higashioka, but then allowed a single to Smith, walked Haggerty and another single to Seager, scoring Smith and then a sacrifice fly from second baseman Marcus Semien, scoring Haggerty and giving the Rangers a 3-1 lead.
Keller ended his day after 5.2 innings, allowing three hits, two walks, three runs, two earned runs and posting five strikeouts. He still hasn't won at PNC Park since July 8, 2024 vs. the New York Mets.
Reynolds led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a groundout, but both Horwitz and Gonzales walked, endng Rangers right-handed starting pitcher Kumer Rocker's outing.
Rangers right-handed pitcher Shawn Armstrong would hit Frazier and load the bases. Davis then grounded into a fielder's choice at third base, as Horwitz scored, cutting the deficit to 3-2.
Right-handed pitcher Carmen Mldozinski came in for Keller at the end of the sixth inning and got three strikeouts through the eighth inning, not allowing a run.
He then allowed back-to-back walks to Seagar and Semien, ending his outing for the Pirates, with right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana coming in.
Santana would get right fielder Adolis García to fly out, which moved Seagar to third base. He then got a grounder from center fielder Evan Carter, which Horwitz threw back home to Davis, who tagged Seagar out, and Santana ended the inning with a fly out from Duran.
Pittsburgh had no baserunners over the final three innings, leading to the defeat. Davis did hit a fly ball to deep center field, but it was just short of serving as the game-tying solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.
The Pirates will look to avoid the sweep against the Rangers in the series finale on June 22. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m.
