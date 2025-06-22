Pirates Send Outfielder Back Down to Minors
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder will head back down to the minor leagues after a short stint in the MLB.
The Pirates announced that they optioned outfielder Billy Cook to Triple-A Indianapolis, as they reinstated outfielder Bryan Reynolds from the Major League Paternity Leave List.
Cook joined the Pirates on June 18, as Reynolds departed the previous game vs. the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 17, as his wife Blair went into labor with their third child.
He started in center field in the first game of the doubleheader vs. the Tigers on June 19, with one hit in four at-bats and a strikeout. He also played at first base later in the game.
Cook served as a pinch-runner in the top of the 10th inning in the second game of the doubleheader, an 8-4 win in extra innings.
He also came in as a pinch-hitter in the series opener vs. the Texas Rangers at PNC Park on June 20, with one hit in two at-bats.
Cook finished with two hits in six at-bats, a run and a strikeout in his three games with the Pirates.
He has slashed .271/.353/.335 for an OPS of .688 in 61 games with Triple-A Indianapolis this season, with 55 hits, 11 doubles, one triple, 20 RBIs, 26 walks to 63 strikeouts and 10 steals.
Cook was the utilityman for Indianapolis, starting at five different positions in 2025. He started 24 games in center field, 12 of the 15 games he's played at first base, 11 games in left field, seven of the nine games he's played in right field and two games at designated hitter.
He hit amazingly in June before coming up with the Pirates, with a slash line of .458/.536/.542 for an OPS of 1.080 in 14 games, with 22 hits in 48 at-bats, four doubles, six RBIs, seven walks, 13 strikeouts and four stolen bases.
MLB Pipeline ranks Cook as the No. 18 prospect in the Pirates system, the fourth best player in the outfield and the top first baseman.
The Pirates acquired Cook in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles on July 30, 2024, where they sent right-handed pitcher Patrick Reilly back in exchange.
Cook slashed .276/.389/.486 for an OPS of .875 in 30 games with Indianapolis after the trade, with 29 hits in 105 at-bats, seven doubles, five home runs, 21 RBIs, 17 walks to 36 strikeouts and nine stolen bases.
The Pirates selected Cook's contract on Sept. 8 and he would play in 16 games through the end of the season. He finished with a slash line of .224/.224/.449 for an OPS of .673, with 11 hits in 49 at-bats, two doubles, three home runs, eight RBIs and zero walks to 19 strikeouts.
Cook played four different positions at the MLB level last season, with five games each at first base and in center field, four games in right field and three games in left field.
The Pirates currently have outfielders in Alexander Canario, Oneil Cruz, Adam Frazier, Andrew McCutchen, Bryan Reynolds and Tommy Pham.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates