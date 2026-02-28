Two Pirates Infielders Surprising Don Kelly the Most

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have some important position battles and roster spots up for grabs in Spring Training.

This is especially true for the infield, where theres' competition at multiple positions and for the depth roles as well.

Two players that are going out for roster spots include infielders in Nick Gonzales and Nick Yorke, both of whom Pirates manager Don Kelly has been impressed with so far.

"Nick Gonzales and Nick Yorke are two guys that are competing for a spot and they both came in and the competition is fierce between the two of them," Kelly said to MLB Network. "They're both swinging the bat well and both came in really, really good shape.

How the Duo Have Excelled in Spring Training

Both Gonzales and Yorke have hit really well in the first week of Grapefruit League games for the Pirates, serving as two of their better hitters.

Gonzales has seven hits in 13 at-bats for a .538 batting average, and with five strikeouts, he's either getting a hit or striking out while doing so. His slash line is .538/.571/.615 for an OPS of 1.186, one of the best for Pittsburgh so far.

Yorke has four hits in 11 at-bats, hitting .364, while also having a walk, a triple, an RBI and a stolen base and not striking out for a slash line of .364/.417/.545 for an OPS of .962.

Gonzales has started five games for the Pirates in the Grapefruit League, with two starts each at shortstop and second base and one start at third base.

Yorke has started four games himself, twice at second base and one each at first base and third base from the Pirates.

What the Pirates Need From Each Player in 2026

Kelly's words show that if both players are fighting for a roster spot, then there's a high chance they're considering giving top prospect and shortstop Konnor Griffin an Opening Day role.

Jared Triolo should likely serve as the starter at third base, newly acquired Brandon Lowe at second base and Spencer Horwitz at first base, with free agent signing Ryan O'Hearn filling in there as well.

Gonzales is projected as the Opening Day shortstop, especially if the Pirates are hesitant and don't bring up Griffin, but the teenage star will take over at the role at some point this season.

The Pirates need more consistency from Gonzales at the plate, who after returning from an ankle injury that knocked him out for the first two months, had great showings in June and August, but poor months from the plate in July and September.

Month Batting % On-Base % Slugging % OPS June .297 .343 .451 .794 July .202 .272 .310 .582 August .321 .339 .366 .705 September .198 .229 .286 .515

Gonzales is a solid depth piece for the Pirates if he can hit, so consistent production in Spring Training will go a long way for him in 2026.

Yorke has had two MLB stints in September for the Pirates the past two seasons, after they landed him in a trade from the Boston Red Sox at the 2024 deadline for right-handed pitcher Quinn Priester.

He has slashed .226/.272/.340 for an OPS of .612 in 33 games, with 24 hits in 106 at-bats, three doubles, three home runs, 13 RBI and seven walks to 27 strikeouts.

Yorke gives the Pirates great defensive versatility, able to play every infield position and both corner outfield spots.

Position MLB (Games/Starts) Minors (Games/Starts) Second Base 21/19 384/378 First Base 6/4 5/5 Right Field 6/5 24/24 Third Base 2/1 2/2 Left Field 1/1 36/32 Designated Hitter None 53/53 Shortstop None 7/7 Center Field None 7/7

He and Gonzales will compete for the backup third base role behind Triolo, as the Pirates lacks depth at the position.

Yorke could also give the Pirates depth at both corner outfield spots, along with Jake Mangum, who came in the trade with the Rays.

