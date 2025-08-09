Pirates Fans Take Over Local Concert: 'Sell The Team'
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates fans have shown their dislike towards owner Bob Nutting throughout his tenure, which extends outside of Pirates games, or even sporting events.
Pirates fans chanted "Sell The Team" at an All-American Rejects pop-up concert at Sheetz on Steubenville Pike, about 10 miles west of PNC Park in Robinson.
Sheetz is the Pirates sponsor on their jersey, on the right sleeve, marking their first ever jersey patch, which they unveiled in June 2024.
The All-American Rejects have gone on a house party tour across the United States, appearing at smaller venues, like backyards, public parks, colleges and more.
They will return to Pittsburgh on Nov. 12 at PPG Paints Arena, joining the Jonas Brothers Tour as an opener.
Pirates fans haven't enjoyed their 2025 season, at 51-66 overall, 21.0 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in first place of the National League Central Division, 13.5 games back of a Wild Card spot and the fifth worst record in the MLB.
They've shown their frustrations towards Nutting, who has had little success during his tenure after taking over in 2007, with a record of 1,334-1,594 (.456) in 19 seasons.
PIttsburgh has had just four winning seasons under Nutting's tenure, last coming in 2018, and three postseason appearances, 2013-15, making it as far as the NLDS in 2013.
The Pirates have consistently had low payrolls and had a projected 2025 Opening Day payroll of $89,975,500, per Cot's Contracts, which was $20 million lower than their next divisional opponent in the Milwaukee Brewers at $109,141,136.
It was also the fourth lowest in baseball, with only the Miami Marlins ($68.9 million), Chicago White Sox ($74 million), the Athletics ($78.2 million) and the Tampa Bay Rays ($82.9 million) ranking lower than the Pirates.
A group of Pirates fans hired a pilot to fly a plane with a sign reading, "Sell the Team Bob" and also put in the website, ourteamnothis.com. around PNC Park before the Pirates home opener against the New York Yankees on April 4.
This same group flew another plane, which read, "YOU SUCK AT THIS BOB. SELL THE @#$% TEAM," at the first two games back from the All-Star break against the Chicago White Sox on July 18 and July 19.
Fans of the group accosted Nutting on the left field rotunda, as he walked up during the home opener as well. The fans on the rotunda wore "Sell The Team" shirts, which they have distributed out at numerous occasions.
Pirates fans have chanted "Sell The Team" at PNC Park on numerous occassions and also at other outings, such as Pittsburgh Steelers training camp and Pat McAfee's 'Big Day Aht' at PPG Paints Arena
