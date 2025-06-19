Pirates' Jack Suwinski Starting vs. Tigers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will have Jack Suwinski back for the first time in the starting lineup in over two months, as they close out their series with the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
Suwinski takes over in right field and will bat seventh, marking his first start for the Pirates since his demotion to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 24.
He struggled mightily from the plate for the Pirates this season, hitting .128/.244/.154 for an OPS of .398, with just five hits in 39 at-bats and six walks to 19 strikeouts in 16 games.
The Pirates recalled him from Indianapolis for the doubleheader vs. the Tigers, making him their 27th man. He will likely head back to Indianapolis following this doubleheader, as the Pirates head back to Pittsburgh for a three-game series vs. the Texas Rangers at PNC Park and can only have 26 players on their active roster.
This marks his first start in two months, when he played in center field in the second game vs. the Cleveland Guardians at PNC Park on April 19. It is also his 13th start of the season and fifth in right field, taking over from Alexander Canario.
The Pirates face Tigers left-handed starting pitcher Tyler Holton, but change up their lineup as if they were facing a right-handed starting pitcher, after facing ace lefty Tarik Skubal in the first game of the doubleheader.
Oneil Cruz returns to center field and at leadoff after not playing in the first game, marking his first contest he didn't start in since June 7 vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park. He takes the place of Billy Cook, who made his first start for the Pirates this season.
Spencer Horwitz will play first base and bat third and Adam Frazier will come back in at left field and hit fifth, taking over from Tommy Pham.
Triolo moves over to third base with Ke'Bryan Hayes headed to the bench, and bats sixth in the lineup.
Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes makes his 16th start of the season and will have Henry Davis at catcher for the 12th straight time. Davis comes in for Joey Bart and will bat eighth.
Andrew McCutchen stays at designated hitter and bats second, Nick Gonzales continues on at second base, but moves down from leadoff to fourth in the batting order and Isiah Kiner-Falefa will stay at shortstop and ninth in the lineup.
First pitch got moved back 30 minutes to 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Detroit Tigers
CF Oneil Cruz
DH Andrew McCutchen
1B Spencer Horwitz
2B Nick Gonzales
LF Adam Frazier
3B Jared Triolo
RF Jack Suwinski
C Henry Davis
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
