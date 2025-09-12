Pirates Outfielder Starts Rehab Assignment
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder got close to returning from injury, as he made his first appearance back in almost two weeks.
Jack Suwinski began his rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Sept. 11 and started in center field vs. the Iowa Cubs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.
Suwinski had two strikeouts, but also hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning, tying the game up at 2-2 in the eventual 6-2 loss for the Indians.
The Pirates announced on Aug. 29 that they placed outfielder Jack Suwinski on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain and recalled outfielder Ronny Simon from Indianapolis in his place.
Suwinski spent time rehabbing with the Pirates and senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said that he ran the bases with no issues or pain on Sept. 10, which would lead to him starting his rehab assignment soon, according to José Negron of DK Pittsburgh Sports.
It marked the first time that Suwinski had gone on the injured list, since the Pirates landed him in a trade with the San Diego Padres on July 26, 2021, sending Adam Frazier the other way. It was also the first time he's been on the injured list since September 2019, when he was in Single-A.
Suwinski has struggled massively from the plate for the Pirates this season, slashing .132/.286/.240 for an OPS of .526 in 48 games, with 16 hits in 121 at-bats, four doubles, three home runs, eight RBIs, 23 walks to 45 strikeouts and six stolen bases on seven attempts.
He previously was on his second long-stint with the Pirates before his injury, as they recalled him from Indianapolis on July 8. He continued his struggles at the plate, slashing .139/.299/.291 for an OPS of .590 in 30 games, with 11 hits in 79 at-bats, three doubles, three home runs, seven RBIs and 15 walks to 25 strikeouts.
His best game for the Pirates in 2025 came in their 5-4 walk-off win over the San Francisco Giants in the series opener at PNC Park on Aug. 4 He hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, trimming the deficit to one run, then slid ahead of a tag in the bottom of the ninth inning for the winning run.
Suwinski also hit a go-ahead solo home run in the 3-2 win over the Chicago Cubs in the series opener at Wrigley Field on Aug. 15.
He had a spot on the Pirates roster on opening day and had tremendous issues from the plate, hitting .128/.244/.154 for an OPS of .398, with just five hits in 39 at-bats and six walks to 19 strikeouts in 16 games.
Suwinski posted the lowest batting average for any Pirates player who had as many at-bats as him, and he had just two hits in 18 at-bats in his last nine games, before the Pirates optioned him to Indianapolis on April 24.
He slashed .264/.350/.521 for an OPS of .871 in 41 games at Triple-A, with 37 hits in 140 at-bats, seven doubles, one triple, nine home runs, 36 RBIs and 17 walks to 37 strikeouts.
The Pirates brought Suwinski up as the 27th man for a doubleheader vs. the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 19. He played in center field the first game and started in right field the second game, along with two walks, a strikeout and a stolen base, before heading back to Indianapolis after that day.
He played in 12 games after that at Triple-A, slashing .333/.481/.619 for an OPS of 1.101, with 14 hits in 42 at-bats, three double, three home runs, 12 RBIs and 11 walks to 16 strikeouts.
The Pirates currently have an outfield consisting of Ji Hwan Bae, Alexander Canario, Oneil Cruz, Andrew McCutchen, Tommy Pham, Bryan Reynolds and utility man Nick Yorke.
