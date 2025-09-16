Pirates' Paul Skenes Nominated for Roberto Clemente Award
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes has dominated on the field in 2025, but his work to help others off the field has garnered recognition.
The Pirates announced Skenes as their nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award on Sept. 15, during their Roberto Clemente Day of Service, where players and members of the organization did service activities throughout the Pittsburgh area.
The Roberto Clemente Award honors the MLB player, "who best represents the game through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions both on and off the field."
The award is named after Pirates Hall of Fame right fielder Roberto Clemente, who committed himself to huminatarian work across the Caribbean and Latin American. It ulitmately cost him his life, as he died in a plane crash on Dec. 31, 1972. He had chartered the plane to bring emergency goods for the people of Nicaragua, who just endured a massive earthquake.
The Pirates have had two Roberto Clemente Award Winners in Hall of Fame outfielder/first baseman Willie Stargell in 1974 and outfielder Andrew McCutchen in 2015
Former right-handed relief pitcher David Bednar was a three-time Pirates honoree for the Roberto Clement
The Pirates honored Skenes before first pitch of the series opener vs. the Chicago Cubs that same day at PNC Park and he spoke prior about how honored he was to receive the nomination.
"It's incredible," Skenes said on the nomination. "Obviously, the Pirates is a pretty direct thing for the Roberto Clemente Award. So being able to represent our club, our organization, is an unbelievable honor.
"This is cool. I think he Clemente Award reminds baseball players, it reminds fans and everybody what really matters in this game. We have a huge platform to be able to help people out and its our responsibility to use that platform. It's an honor.
Skenes didn't wind up with this nomination due to his star status on the mound, he's been consistent with his work towards helping veterans since making it to the MLB.
He started this season with the goal of donating $100 to the Gary Sinise Foundation, honoring the first responders, veterans, defenders of the United States and their families.
Gary Sinise is a famous actor, who has dedicated much of his life to honoring the U.S. Military and their families, especially wounded veterans through his foundation.
This was the second season that Skenes had done this and also is a part of a $100,000 campaign that Skenes asked fans for help supporting as well.
Skenes helped break that $100,000 goal, with help from fans, partners and brands all coming together for this cause.
He recently increased the goal to $150,000 on Sept. 8, hoping that he can raise more money by the end of the season, which has already been done, as the total is now at $158,217.
His 203 strikeouts this season, which raised, $20,300, rank fourth most in the MLB and he is just the sixth Pirates pitcher to reach 200 strikeouts in a season in the live-ball era (since 1920).
Skenes attended Air Force Academy in college, where he expected to serve his country and do his duty as a cadet, but eventually pursued baseball as he continued improving and starring at the collegiate level with LSU and then having the Pirates take him first overall in 2023.
He will play for Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, making himself the first pitcher to declare for the tournament.
Skenes also donated $1,000 to local volunteer fire fighters in western Pennsylvania through 93.7 The Fan's, 'The Fan 5 Alarm Marathon', which he also signed three baseballs, that the radio station auctioned off for more money raised.
Fans can vote for Skenes or one of the other 29 representatives of the other MLB clubs to win the Roberto Clemente Award at www.mlb.com/community/roberto-clemente-award
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates