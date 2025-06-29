Pirates Infielder Suggests Team Retire Dave Parker's Number
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates just lost one of their all-time great players, and one of their current players wanted to honor him in the best way he knew.
Dave Parker, who played for the Pirates for 11 seasons from 1973-83, died on June 28 at 74 years old after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
Pirates second baseman Nick Gonzales wears the No. 39 jersey, the same one that Parker wore during his tenure with the team.
Gonzales said after the 9-2 victory over the New York Mets at PNC Park that it was difficult hearing of Parker's passing before the game and that he thinks the Pirates should retire the No. 39 jersey.
"Yeah, you know, obviously it was really unfortunate," Gonzales said. "I hear the news, I think when I was in the stretch line and it just kind of meant a little bit more today, playing with that number."
“Personally, I think it should be retired. I think I should get a new number, honestly. So, I think that might happen at some point when some numbers open up and I think that number should be retired, for sure. He’s in the Hall of Fame and God bless his family and all of that."
The Pirates have nine retired jersey numbers, honoring the greatest players over their illustrious history.
This includes the No. 1 of Billy Meyer (1948-52), the No. 4 of left fielder Ralph Kiner (1946-53), the No. 8 of left fielder/first baseman Willie Stargell (1962-82), the No. 9 of second baseman Bill Mazeroski (1956-72), the No. 11 of right fielder Paul Waner (1926-40), the No. 20 of third baseman/manager Pie Traynor (1920-39), the No. 21 of right fielder Roberto Clemente (1955-72), the No. 33 of shortstop Honus Wagner (1900-17) and the No. 40 of manager/coach/player Danny Murtaugh.
There is also the No. 42 of Jackie Robinson, which is retired MLB-wide, which would make this the 11th retired number for the Pirates, if they choose to do so for Parker.
Gonzales said that wearing Parker's jersey number means a great deal to him, and that he takes pride in doing so every single game.
"Yeah I think that's awesome," Gonzales said. "Obviously for what he did for this community for Pittsburgh in general, World Series MVP, all that stuff. It's an honor just to wear it on my back."
Parker played in 1,301 games for the Pirates, with 1,479 hits, 296 doubles, 62 triples, 166 home runs, 758 RBI, 123 stolen bases and 346 walks. He ranks sixth in franchise history in home runs, eighth in both doubles and 524 extra-base hits and ninth in slugging percentage, .494.
His best season came in 1978, where he hit .334/.394/.585, with 194 hits in 581 at-bats, 32 doubles, 12 triples, 30 home runs, 117 RBI, 20 stolen bases and 57 walks. He won the National League batting title, a Gold Glove Award and the National League MVP.
Parker also won the NL Batting Title in 1977, at .338, his career-high batting average, the Gold Glove Award in 1977 and 1979, plus earned an NL All-Star four times in 1977 and 1979-81, with the Pirates.
"The Cobra" excelled in the 1979 World Series, which the Pirates won in seven games for their fifth and last championship in franchise history, as he hit .341 and drove in six RBI.
Parker died less than a month before he will finally enter the Baseball Hall of Fame on July 27 in Cooperstown, N.Y., where he will don the Pirates cap.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates