Pirates vs. Mets Game Enters Rain Delay
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets will endure yet another stoppage due to the weather in the region.
The Pirates announced a rain delay at 4:32 p.m., as thunder storms and heavy rain come down at PNC Park, halting play in the top of the second inning, with the Mets leading 1-0.
They announced that the likely restart time is 6:00 p.m., almost an hour an a half delay.
The series opener between Pittsburgh and New York started in a rain delay, which moved the game back 20 minutes from 6:40 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The Pirates and Mets also had another game that started in a rain delay this season, with the series finale at Citi Field on May 14 moving back 15 minutes, 7:10 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.
This marks the 13th rain delay for the Pirates this season and their eighth during the month of June, with four rain delays taking place during the first homestand of the month.
Their series finale vs. the Houston Astros on June 5 forced first pitch time from 6:40 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., a season-long delay of three hours and 20 minutes. That game took almost two and a half hours, with the finish time at 12:26 a.m.
The Pirates had two rain delays in their series vs. the Philadelphia Phillies. The series opener on June 6 got moved back an hour and 20 minutes from 6:40 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and their series finale on June 8 started 10 minutes later at 1:45 p.m., from the original first pitch time of 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh had their series opener vs. the Miami Marlins on June 9 moved back 40 minutes from 6:40 p.m. to 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh and Philadelphia also had a rain delay in their first series at Citizens Bank Park on May 16, with the game starting an hour and 45 minutes later from first pitch, going from 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The only cancellation for the Pirates took place vs. the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 18.
This made it a double header on June 19, which had two rain delays. The first gamestarted40 minutes later at 1:50 p.m. and the second game stopped playduringthe bottom of the ninth inning for an hour and 15 minutes.
Pittsburgh had one other rain delay take place during the game, which came vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on May 22. This delay took almost two hours, the second longest of the season for the Pirates, who went on to lose 8-5.
The Pirates first two rain delay came in back-to-back games against the San Diego Padres at PNC Park on May 2 and May 3.
The first rain delay moved the start from 6:40 p.m. to 7:50 p.m., a 70 minute delay, and the second game got moved from 4:05 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., an hour and 40 minute delay.
Pittsburgh is 6-6 in rain delay games, with a 10-3 win over the Marlins, two victories over the Mets with 4-0 on May 14 and 9-1 on June 27, two wins over the Phillies at PNC Park, 5-4 on a walk-off on June 6 and 2-1 on June 8, splitting the doubleheader, 9-2 in the first game and then 8-4 in extra innings over the Tigers.
Pirates OnSI will provide updates if there is any change to the restart time or a cancellation.
