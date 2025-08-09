Pirates Make Six Lineup Changes vs. Reds
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates head into their third game in the series with the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park by making many changes to their lineup.
Nick Gonzales returns to second base after not start the game prior and will bat sixth in the lineup for the Pirates. That missed start was Gonzales' first since July 26 vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park.
Liover Peguero, who started second base the game prior vs. the Reds, moves over to shortstop for his sixth start there in 2025 and his first since the series opener vs. the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park on Aug. 4.
Jared Triolo, who started the past four games at shortstop, changes positions to third base, taking over from Isiah Kiner-Falefa. This is the 14th start of the season at third base for Triolo and his first since the series finale vs. the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Aug. 3.
Andrew McCutchen comes back in at designated hitter and fifth in the lineup for the Pirates after not starting the game prior.
Bryan Reynolds starred at designated hitter in the last game vs. the Reds. He hit a leadoff double and scored in the bottom of the fourth inning and hit a triple in the bottom of the eighth inning, scoring two runs for the go-ahead 3-2 lead in the win.
He'll move back to right field, taking over from Jack Suwinski, and stay batting third in the lineup.
Joey Bart also makes his first start at catcher since Aug. 6 vs. the Giants and bat eighth for the Pirates.
There are just three mainstays from the last game for the Pirates in first baseman Spencer Horwitz at leadoff, left fielder Tommy Pham batting second and then center fielder Oneil Cruz batting fourth.
Rookie right-handed pitcher Braxton Ashcraft takes the mound for just his second start of the season, with 16 of outings coming out of the bullpen.
Ashcraft made his first MLB start vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on June 23, allowing just one hits over three innings and 35 pitches, while posting two strikeouts.
He served as a starting pitcher throughout his time in the minor leagues, with 69 of his 71 outings coming as starts. This also includes 10 starts with Triple-A Indianapolis in 2025, with a 3-3 record and a 5.03 ERA.
Ashcraft has a 3-2 record over 17 outings with the Pirates in 2025, a 3.24 ERA over 33.1 innings pitched, 28 strikeouts to 12 walks, a .262 opposing batting average and a 1.38 WHIP.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Cincinnati Reds
1B Spencer Horwitz
LF Tommy Pham
RF Bryan Reynolds
CF Oneil Cruz
DH Andrew McCutchen
2B Nick Gonzales
C Joey Bart
SS Liover Peguero
3B Jared Triolo
