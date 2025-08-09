Pirates Top Prospect Continues Power Tear
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates top prospect Konnor Griffin has had an incredible 2025 season and has shown incredible power at just 19 years old.
Griffin, playing with High-A Greensboro, has hit three home runs in the past four games, including in back-to-back games against the Asheville Tourists, Single-A, bringing his total to the season to 16.
There isn't a stream of the games this series, but Griffin's father, Kevin Griffin, showed a video of his most recent home run on Aug. 8.
Griffin has had a strong August with Greensboro, slashing .310/.417/.655 for a 1.072 OPS, nine hits in 29 at-bats, one double, three home runs, 11 RBIs, five walks to 10 strikeouts and four stolen bases on five attempts.
He has spent two months with Greensboro, earning promotion on June 10, and has shown why he's one of the future talents baseball fans can't wait to see in the MLB.
Griffim has slashed .321/.423/.537 for an OPS of .960 in 43 games at High-A, with 52 hits in 162 at-bats, 39 runs, two triples, seven home runs, 31 RBIs, 22 walks to 38 strikeouts and 24 stolen bases on 30 attempts.
He had four multi-hit games of his first five contests he played with Greensboro showing his strengths at this level, while also hitting home runs in back-to-back games against the Rome Emperors, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves on June 14 and June 15.
Griffin earned South Atlantic League Player of the Week honors for his performances that week, putting him amongst the best in the division early on.
He had a great start to the season with with Single-A Bradenton, slashing .338/.396/.536 for an OPS of .932, with 49 runs, 70 hits in 207 at-bats, 111 total bases, 10 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 26 stolen bases on 30 attempts, 36 RBIs and 15 walks to 53 strikeouts in 2025.
Griffin ranked amongst the best hitters in the Florida State League in early June, leading with 207 at-bats, plus total bases, runs, hits and batting average, second in home runs, stolen bases and slugging percentage, tied for second in RBIs and OPS and seventh in on-base percentage.
He represented the Pirates at the Futures Game on July 12 at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, featuring the best prospects in baseball, along with Double-A Altoona outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez, who both played for the National League.
Griffin has slashed .331/.408/.537 for an OPS of .945 in 93 games, 122 hits, 20 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs, 67 RBIs, 37 walks to 91 strikeouts and 50 stolen bases on 60 attempts.
Both MLB Pipeline and Baseball America named Griffin as the top prospect in baseball in their re-ranks, showing great faith in the ninth overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.
