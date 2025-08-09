Pirates' Jared Jones Shines in 2025 Debut
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates saw one of their 2025 MLB Draft picks, who shares the name with another one of their players, excel in their debut for the organization.
The Pirates took first baseman Jared Jones out of LSU in the ninth round with the 236th overall pick and he signed for $203,600, about $2,500 under slot, with the pick value at $206,100.
The Florida Complex League (FCL) Pirates activated Jones on Aug. 4 and then the Pirates assigned him to High-A Greensboro on Aug. 8, where he made his debut.
Jones starred in his debut with Greensboro that same day, with two hits in four at-bats, including a double that he scored on and a two-run home run in the top of the fifth inning in the 9-0 win over the Asheville Tourists, the High-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, on the road.
He shares the same name as Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Jared Jones, but they differentiate with middle names, as the LSU first baseman is Jared Roger Jones and the pitcher is Jared Keith Jones.
Jared Roger Jones was born on Aug. 1, 2003 in Marietta, Ga. and his father, George Jones, played football at Georgia Southern, then a Division I-AA school, from 1985-89.
He attended George Walton Comprehensive High School in Marietta where he dominated, slashing .450/.582/.814 for an OPS of 1.396, with 144 hits, 35 home runs and 112 RBIs. Perfect Game also ranked him as the No. 4 catcher in the country in the Class of 2022.
Jared Roger Jones would commit to LSU and had a dominant freshman season in 2023, slashing .304/.426/.640 for an OPS of 1.065 in 55 games, with 49 hits, 12 doubles, 14 home runs, 45 RBIs, 67 runs and 36 walks to 69 strikeouts.
He started 47 of those games, with 34 at first base and 13 at designated hitter, helping the Tigers win the 2023 College World Series, along with now Pirates All-Star pitcher Paul Skenes. He also earned Freshman All-SEC and NBCWA Second Team Freshman All-American honors.
Jared Roger Jones spent time with the Brewster White Caps in the Cape Cod League that summer, where he struggled, slashing .190/.299/.293 for an OPS of .592 in 20 games.
He returned as a sophomore in 2024 and improved, slashing .301/.454/.747 for an OPS of 1.201 in 66 games, with 69 hits, 14 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs, 59 RBIs and 59 walks to 76 strikeouts.
His play earned him First-Team ABCA All-South Region honors, as he ranked second in the SEC in walks, fifth in home runs and slugging percentage and ninth in total bases (171).
He also earned and NCAA Chapel Hill Regional All-Tournament Team honors, as he batted .538 (7-for-13), with two home runs and four RBIs.
Jared Roger Jones had another sensational season as a junior in 2025, slashing .323/.414/.613 for an OPS of 1.027 in 68 games, with 90 hits, 15 doubles, 22 home runs, 76 RBIs and 38 walks to 85 strikeouts.
He ranked first in the SEC with RBIs, second in home runs and total bases (171) and third in hits, earning Second Team All-SEC honors.
His great play also continued into the postseason, as he crushed two home runs and added six RBIs, plus hitting an ninth-inning walk-off RBI single against Arkansas, putting them in the finals series.
LSU and Jones won the ninth National Championship and second in three seasons in 2025, taking down Coastal Carolina in three games, as Jones earned College World Series All-Tournament Team honors.
He will play with the best prospect in baseball at Greensboro in shortstop Konnor Griffin, who committed to LSU before the Pirates took him ninth overall in the 2024 MLB Draft.
Jones will also play with shortstop Sammy Stafura and right-handed pitchers in Jeter Martinez, Carlson Reed and Khristian Curtis at Greensboro, who MLB Pipeline ranks seventh, 23rd, 24th and 27th overall amongst the best Pirates prospects.
Jared Keith Jones hasn't pitched for the Pirates this season, as he underwent surgery on May 21, addressing his Ulnar Collateral Ligament (UCL) sprain in his right elbow that he had from Spring Training, which prevents him from pitching this season.
Pirates fans will hope that they see both Jared Jones playing together at PNC Park in the future, which will surely provide for hilarious name confusions.
