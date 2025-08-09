Pirates Reveal Paul Skenes Bobblehead Details
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates finalized their distrubition plans for extra Paul Skenes bobbleheads, giving fans the opportunity the chance for one if they didn't get it.
The Pirates gave out an allotment of 20,000 Paul Skenes bobbleheads, honoring him winning National League Rookie of the Year, for their game against the Cleveland Guardians at PNC Park on April 19, which Skenes started in.
Fans lined up hours before, with lines going around the ballpark, down the Roberto Clemente Bridge and around the North Shore.
The paid attendance ended up at 37,713, one of three sellouts on the season, just behind July 18 vs. the Chicago White Sox, which had a Mac Miller bobblehead giveaway, and April 4 vs. the New York Yankees, which was Opening Day.
The Pirates announced during the game that they would honor every ticketed attendee with a bobblehead and that they would send an email revealing details for acquisition.
They just sent out emails over the past week announcing that they have the extra bobbleheads and have plans for how fans can get them.
Fans can start redeeming their credit for the Paul Skenes bobblehead and picking it up for non-gamedays, Monday, Aug. 11-Thursday, Aug. 14, Saturday, Aug. 16 and Monday, Aug. 25-Thursday, Aug. 28,
The times for Monday-Thursday are 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m., except for Wednesday, which is 11:00-7:00 p.m.
Pick-up location for is set for 115 Federal Street at PNC Park, which is between the Willie Stargell Statue next to the Wigle Whiskey restaurant and the Pirates Clubhouse Store, with a Pirates staff member there to assist in the transaction.
Fans that are picking up the bobblehead must show the digital voucher in the MLB Ballpark App, which is required for redemption.
There is also the opportuntity for fans to pick it up at a game, starting on Aug. 18, during the series with the Toronto Blue Jays, but fans must have a game day ticket.
Fans that pick it up on the day of a game must go to the Season Ticket Holder Headquarters, which they can access by using the skybridge located adjacent to the Main Concourse escalators behind section 132. The Season Ticket Holder Headquarters is also only open until the third inning.
For fans that aren't in the Pittsburgh area or can't make it to a game/one of the non-game day times, they can contact the Pirates by phone at 1-800-Buy-Bucs or by email at talkback@pirates.com.
