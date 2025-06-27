Pirates Make Oneil Cruz Decision for Mets Game
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will have a different outfield, as they open their weekend series vs. the New York Mets at PNC Park.
Oneil Cruz won't start in center field, as Alexander Canario comes in and will bat eighth in the lineup. This is his 11th game in center field and eighth start there in 2025, first since June 7 vs. the Philadelphia Phillies on June 7 and the first start overall since playing left field on June 20 vs. the Texas Rangers, both at PNC Park.
Cruz has struggled in June, slashing .148/.247/.210 for an OPS of .457, with 12 hits in 81 at-bats, two doubles, one home run, five RBIs, 10 walks to 32 strikeouts and eight stolen bases.
He made a poor defensive play back vs. the Rangers on June 20, which Pirates manager Don Kelly defended him on, but jogged out a double play vs. the Brewers at American Family Field on June 24, where Kelly did take Cruz out for Canario.
Pirates manager Don Kelly said that they want to give Cruz a day off, as they try and get him back to the best version of him as a player.
"Today with the lefty, Oneil isn't going to be starting," Kelly said. "Canario will be in center. We're talking through that, just trying to find ways to get him back to being Oneil and swinging the bat the way that we know and he knows that he can. And relaxing a little bit. Some of that may be not being in the leadoff spot. We did that the last game there in Milwaukee. It will probably be fluid as we go, but there will be times that he is not leading off."
Tommy Pham stays in left field, but will leadoff for the just the fourth time this season, last doing so vs. the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on March 31.
Bryan Reynolds moves back to right field, after serving as designated hitter in the series finale vs. the Brewers on June 25, and third in the batting order. Andrew McCutchen returns to designated hitter and will bat second.
The Pirates also face Mets left-handed starting pitcher David Peterson, which changes the lineup for this matchup.
Jared Triolo moves from third base to first base, coming in for Spencer Horwitz, which Triolo has done for most games where the Pirates face a southpaw. Triolo will also bat seventh in the lineup.
Ke'Bryan Hayes returns to third base in place of Triolo and will bat sixth in the lineup. Nick Gonzales and Isiah Kiner-Falefa stay at second base and third base, respectively, while batting fourth and ninth, respectively.
Joey Bart comes in at catcher, taking over from Henry Davis, and will bat fifth in the lineup.
Right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller makes his 17th start of the season. He is looking for his first win at PNC Park since doing so vs. the Mets on July 8, 2024.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the New York Mets
LF Tommy Pham
DH Andrew McCutchen
RF Bryan Reynolds
2B Nick Gonzales
C Joey Bart
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
1B Jared Triolo
CF Alexander Canario
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
