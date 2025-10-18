Pirates' Paul Skenes, Livvy Dunne Go Overseas
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes and girlfriend Livvy Dunne have more free time this offseason and are choosing to make the most if it.
Skense and Dunne headed overseas to Italy, vacationing in Taormina, an Italian hilltop town, just off the east coast of Sicily.
The couple rented out a boat and enjoyed wine and local Italian cuisine, as they get some well needed rest after a long baseball season.
Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne Have Made the Most of their Offseason
The Pirates season ended on Sept. 27 and the couple have made sure to take this time to go do things they normally don't have the energy nor schedule for.
Skenes helped celebrated Dunne's 23rd birthday at her apartment in New York City and the couple saw the Statue of Liberty as well.
Dunne also purchased a new home in Jupiter, Fla. and Skenes came along, helping her move in and set up, as well as making great use of his new hot dog roller.
The couple also went back to their alma mater, LSU, and watched the No. 10 football team take down South Carolina, 20-10 at Tiger Stadium on Oct. 11, while they also met popular podcaster and stand-up comedian Theo Von.
The Origins of Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne
Dunne and Skenes both met at LSU, where they both started their journey towards stardom and fame and also started dating.
Skenes excelled at LSU in 2023, after transferring in from Air Force, helping them win a National Championship. He had a 13-2 record in 19 starts, 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings, giving up just 23 earned runs and seven earned runs, while notching 209 strikeouts to just 20 walks.
The Pirates took Skenes with the first overall pick and he joined on a record signing bonus of $9.2 million, and won NL Rookie of the Year Award for the 2024 season.
Dunne was the most followed NCAA athlete on social media, including 5.3 million followers on Instagram and eight million followers on TikTok. She finished her fifth season with LSU gymnastics this past spring, where they finished third at the National Championships.
She helped LSU win their first National Title in the 2023-24 season, as well as setting a career-high of 9.900 on floor twice. She also spent time o the U.S. National Team back in 2017. That marked her final season of competitive gymnastics, as she chose to retire from the sport following the conclusion of the season.
Paul Skenes Completes Incredible 2025 Season for the Pirates
Skenes just completed an incredible season for the Pirates in 2025, which truly cemented him as one of, if not the, best pitchers in baseball.
He posted the lowest ERA (1.97), ranked tied for the fourth most strikeouts (216), the fourth lowest WHIP (0.95), the sixth lowest batting average (.199) and the 10th most innings pitched (187.2), plus the fifth best K/BB (5.14), seventh best K/9 (10.36) and ninth best BB/9 (2.01).
He is the first MLB pitcher to finish with a sub-2.00 ERA in a season since right-hander Justin Verlander did so with the Houston Astros in 2022. He is also the first NL pitcher with a sub-2.00 ERA and 200+ strikeouts since right-hander Jacob DeGrom did it with the New York Mets in 2018.
Skenes made Pirates history in 2025 with his 216 strikeouts the most for a right-handed pitcher in the live-ball era (since 1920). Only Ed Morris, who had 326 strikeouts in 1886 and 298 strikeouts in 1885, the most and second most in a season in franchise history, has more than him.
