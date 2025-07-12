Pirates' Konnor Griffin Starts in Futures Game
PITTSBURGH —Pittsburgh Pirates star prospect Konnor Griffin will represent the franchise as one of the top, young talents in baseball.
Griffin will start at shortstop and bat second for the National League in the All-Star Futures Game, featuring the best prospects in baseball. This game is a part of All-Star week festivities and will take place on July 12 at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 4:00 p.m.
The Pirates took Griffin with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss. They signed him for $6,216,600, convincing him to forgo his commitment to LSU.
Griffin starred with Single-A Bradenton this season, slashing .338/.396/.536 for an OPS of .932, with 49 runs, 70 hits in 207 at-bats, 111 total bases, 10 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 26 stolen bases on 30 attempts, 36 RBIs and 15 walks to 53 strikeouts in 2025.
He ranked among the best hitters in the Florida State League in early June, leading with 207 at-bats, plus total bases, runs, hits and batting average, second in home runs, stolen bases and slugging percentage, tied for second in RBIs and OPS and seventh in on-base percentage.
The Pirates promoted Griffin to Greensboro on June 10, and he has performed incredibly well so far in his first month with the team.
He had four multi-hit games of his first five contests he played in at High-A, showing his strengths at this level, while also hitting home runs in back-to-back games against the Rome Emperors, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
Griffin earned South Atlantic League Player of the Week honors for his performances that week, putting him amongst the best in the division early on.
He has slashed .302/.409/.490 for an OPS of .899 in 25 games at Greensboro, with 29 hits in 96 at-bats, six doubles, four home runs, 17 RBIs, 14 walks to 23 strikeouts and 15 stolen bases on 20 attempts.
Griffin also rose in recent prospect re-rankings, with Baseball America making him their No. 2 prospect and MLB Pipeline placing him at No. 13.
He is one of two Pirates players at the Futures Game, along with Double-A Altoona outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez, who dominated at Greensboro before his promotion on July 1.
