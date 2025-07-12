Pirates Make Two Lineup Changes vs. Twins
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made two changes to their lineup as they face the Minnesota twins for the second game of their weekend series at Target Field.
Jack Suwinski comes in for Tommy Pham in left field and will bat seventh in the lineup. This is his fifth start of the season in left field and the first time since April 18 vs. the Cleveland Guardians at PNC Park.
The Pirates recalled Suwinski on July 8, bringing him back from Triple-A Indianapolis. He last came up as the 27th man for the doubleheader vs. the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 19 before heading back down to Triple-A.
Suwinski struggled mightily from the plate for the Pirates in his first stint this season, hitting .128/.244/.154 for an OPS of .398, with just five hits in 39 at-bats and six walks to 19 strikeouts in 16 games from Opening Day, which was on March 27, to April 24, his first demotion to Indianapolis.
He started in right field for the Pirates against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 8 and stole a base as a pinch runner vs. the Twins in the series opener on July 11.
Joey Bart takes over at catcher for the Pirates and bats eighth, after Henry Davis started the last game.
Spencer Horwitz stays on at first base, but will leadoff after not doing so last game, with Pham tkaing that leadoff spot.
The Pirates will keep the same infield, with Nick Gonzales playing second base and batting fourth, Ke'Bryan Hayes continuing on at third base and batting sixth and Isiah Kiner-Falefa staying at shortstop and batting ninth.
Bryan Reynolds stays in right field and bats third, while Oneil Cruz continues on in center field and bats fifth.
Rookie right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows makes his ninth start of the season and 10 appearance in 2025. He has a 1-2 record and a 3.63 ERA over 39.2 innings pitched, 41 strikeouts to 14 walks, a .250 opposing batting average and a 1.41 WHIP.
Burrows has dominated over his last seven outings, with a 2.30 ERA over 31.1 innings pitched an 36 strikeouts to 10 walks, as he puts himself in discussions for National League Rookie of the Year.
First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. (EST)
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Minnesota Twins
1B Spencer Horwitz
DH Andrew McCutchen
RF Bryan Reynolds
2B Nick Gonzales
CF Oneil Cruz
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
LF Jack Suwinski
C Joey Bart
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
