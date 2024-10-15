Pirates Prospect Temarr Johnson Returns to AFL Lineup
Coming off of a missed game and two days off for the Scottsdale Scorpions, Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Termarr Johnson is back in the starting lineup.
Johnson will lead off and play second base for the Scorpions (2-3) when they face the Mesa Solar Sox (4-2) on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET in the Arizona Fall League. In the last meeting between the two teams, Johnson was out of the lineup due to cramps he suffered the previous night, and the Solar Sox went on to blow out the Scorpions 19-3.
Johnson is ranked as the No. 75 overall prospect in baseball and No. 3 in the Pirates' system by MLB Pipeline.
Through three games, Johnson is slashing .400/.600/.900 and has hit one home run and driven in two runs, both of which came in the Scorpions' opening game, a 9-7 win over the Salt River Rafters on Oct. 8. With a 1-2 count, Johnson deposited a pitch over the right field wall for a 393-foot home run to open the game. In the second inning, Johnson went the other way for a base hit and drove in fellow Pirates prospect Sammy Siani to give Scottsdale a 2-0 lead.
"I want to learn more about myself that’s going to help me be the best big leaguer I can be,” Johnson told MLB.com. “I want to be the best player on the field every time that I’m out there. Learning from my teammates here, learning from my coaches here, learning from the experience here is going to help me get to that.”
Fellow Pirates prospect, right-handed pitcher Khristian Curtis, is getting the start for Scottsdale. Curtis has made one appearance thus far in the AFL, pitching three scoreless innings and striking out two batters to earn the win on Oct. 8.
Siani, infielder Kervin Pichardo and catcher Geovanny Planchart are out of the lineup for Scottsdale.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates