Pirates Prospects Throw Perfect Game
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates saw one of their minor league teams achieve one of the greatest team feats in baseball.
The Greensboro Grasshoppers, the Pirates' High-A affiliate, threw a perfect game in a 2-0 victory over the Aberdeen Ironbirds, the High-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen, Md.
Greensboro right-handed starting pitcher Khristian Curtis went six innings and posted a career-high 10 strikeouts over 85 pitches. Right-handed relief pitcher Jake Shirk posted four strikeouts over two innings over 26 pitches, and then right-hander Michael Walsh closed out the game with a nine-pitch ninth inning.
This marked the first nine-inning perfect game in the minor leagues since 2017 and the first for a Pirates affiliate since right-handed starting pitcher John Wasdin threw one for the Triple-A Nashville Sounds vs. the Albuquerque Isotopes on April 7, 2003.
Grasshoppers left fielder Titus Demitru hit a solo shot in the top of the fifth inning, giving the road team a 1-0 lead. The Pirates acquired Demitru in a trade with the Atlanta Braves on July 1, with right-handed relief pitcher Hunter Stratton going the other way.
Pirates top prospect and Greensboro shortstop Konnor Griffin led off the top of the sixth inning with a single and then second baseman Keiner Delgado singled, putting runners on the corners with no outs.
Greensboro designated hitter Will Taylor hit a fly ball, scoring Griffin for a sacrifice fly and doubling its lead to 2-0.
Curtis earned his third win of the season, improving to 3-4 over 16 starts in 2025, with a 4.70 ERA over 61.1 innings pitched, 73 strikeouts to 31 walks, an opposing batting average of .241 and a 1.43 WHIP.
The Pirates took Curtis in the 12th round of the 2023 MLB Draft. MLB Pipeline ranks him as the No. 24 prospect in the organization's farm system.
Shirk got his first hold of the season and now has a 6-3 record over 27 bullpen appearances for Greensboro with a 4.31 ERA over 39.2 innings pitched, 39 strikeouts to 11 walks, a .285 opposing batting average and a 1.36 WHIP.
The Pirates took Shirk in the 18th round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Wright State, making this his first season of professional baseball.
Walsh earns his fourth save of the season, with a 4-1 record in 28 bullpen appearances, a 2.48 ERA over 36.1 innings pitched, 39 strikeouts to 10 walks, a .221 opposing batting average and a 1.10 WHIP.
The Pirates took Walsh in the ninth round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Yale, and he is in his fourth season with the organization.
