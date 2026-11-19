PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates aren't playing right now, which isn't the worst thing with attention put elsewhere.

Grand Theft Auto VI was released on Nov. 19, marking the eighth edition and the newest game from one of the most popular video game franchises ever.

It's the first GTA since the fifth one came out in 2013, 13 years ago, and is finally out after many delays and postponements.

2013 was a different time for everyone, especially the Pirates, who were in one of the best recent stretches in team history.

Where Were the Pirates when GTA V was Released?

GTA V was released on Sept. 17, 2013, which marked the first season in two decades that the Pirates were successful.

The Pirates had clinched their first winning season since 1992, after 20 consecutive seasons below .500, a record in North American professional sports.

Oct 6, 2013; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates players including Starling Marte (6) , Russell Martin (55) , Jason Grilli (39) and Andrew McCutchen (22) celebrate after game three of the National League divisional series playoff baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh earned its 82nd win on Sept. 9 in a 1-0 win over the Texas Rangers at the Ballpark in Arlington, but had ended its losing season streak on Sept. 3, with a 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park.

The Pirates were 87-64, one game back of the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central Division and 1.5 games ahead in the Wild Card standings.

Pittsburgh failed to win the division, as the Cardinals finished three games ahead, 97-65, for the best record in the NL.

The Pirates did earn the fourth NL Wild Card spot, sweeping the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park the final weekend of the season.

That sweep set up the first postseason game at PNC Park, with the Pirates hosting those Reds on Oct. 1, also the first postseason game for the Pirates since the 1992 NLCS.

Outfielder Marlon Byrd and catcher Russell Martin hit solo home runs in the second inning, with the latter coming after the PNC Park-record crowd of 40,487 had chanted Reds' starting pitcher Johnny Cueto's name.

The Pirates defeated the Reds 6-2 to advance to the NLDS, where they took on the Cardinals.

Pittsburgh took a 2-1 lead in the NLDS, but couldn't close out the series, as the Cardinals won the final two games to move on to the NLCS.

The Pirates earned two more NL Wild Card berths, but have never come close to that success since, with the second-longest postseason drought in MLB (2015).

Center fielder Andrew McCutchen won the 2013 National League MVP, along with his third straight All-Star nod and second straight Silver Slugger Award.

Third baseman Pedro Álvarez hit an NL-leading 36 home runs and won a Silver Slugger Award as well, making for two strong parts of the lineup.

Pittsburgh had a strong rotation with veterans in Francisco Liriano, A.J. Burnett and Wandy Rodríguez, while 2011 first overall pick Gerrit Cole made his MLB debut and Charlie Morton had success.

The Pirates bullpen was dominant, earning the nickname "The Shark Tank," with the likes of All-Star closer Jason Grilli, Mark Melancon, Tony Watson, Justin Wilson, Vin Mazzaro and Bryan Morris.

It was one of the best seasons in recent Pirates history and one the franchise is hoping to emulate in 2027.

Where Were Prominent 2026 Pirates When GTA V Came Out?

None of the Pirates who finished the 2026 season were playing in MLB during the 2013 season, which includes relief pitcher Kirby Yates , who retired at 39.

Starting pitcher Mitch Keller , the most senior Pirates player, was a senior at Xavier High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, less than a year before the Pirates selected him with the 64th overall pick in the second round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

Jun 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) pitches during the first inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outfielder Bryan Reynolds was a freshman at Vanderbilt and would soon help his team win the College World Series that spring, batting .338/.395/.480 for an OPS of .875.

Relief pitcher Luke Weaver was readying for his junior season at Florida State, where he posted an 8-4 record in 16 starts with a 2.62 ERA and 92 strikeouts, before the Cardinals took him with the 27th pick in the first round in 2014.

Fellow relief pitcher Lake Bachar was at Division III football powerhouse Wisconsin-Whitewater and eventually started playing baseball after his freshman year, doing so as a sophomore in 2015.

First baseman Ryan O'Hearn was a junior with Sam Houston State, and would hit .292/.348/.451 for an OPS of .799, leading to the Kansas City Royals taking him in the eighth round of the 2014 draft.