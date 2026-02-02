Pirates Named Trade Spot for Astros Third Baseman

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have targeted third baseman this offseason, but still haven't added a top free agent or trade piece at corner infield.

The likes of Japanese superstar Kazuma Okamoto , Jorge Polanco, Willi Castro and Yoán Moncada signed elsewhere and so too did Eugenio Suárez, who just signed with the Cincinnati Reds on a one-year, $15 million.

Pittsburgh has made some big additions, but having a right-handed power bat that can play third base would seriously help them.

One name that could work in a trade is Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes, with the Pirates a potential team he could land with.

Would This Trade Package for Isaac Paredes Make Sense for Pirates?

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report looked at trade packages for 10 different MLB players and ranked them in terms of the likelihood of them happening.

He named Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Jared Jones in the third potential trade package for Paredes, in a single-player swap.

Jones had a strong rookie season in 2024, but missed all of 2025 due to an injury to his UCL, which saw him undergo reconstructive surgery, which has him set to come back March-May.

Sep 21, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones (37) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Pirates have already traded right-handed starting pitching this offseason, with Mike Burrows going to the Astros in the three-team trade with the Tampa Bay Rays and Johan Oviedo to the Boston Red Sox.

Jones will take time to recover and eventually make his way back to the starting rotation, but the Pirates likely won't want to move another pitcher, especially since they're searching for another starter, particularly a left-handed one , for 2026.

There is still a chance that the Pirates could trade for Paredes, but it would likely have to come in the form of prospects, which most teams don't really want in 2026, a season that many ball clubs are trying to make the playoffs.

Why Isaac Paredes Would Work for the Pirates

While that trade proposal doesn't really work for the Pirates, there are still ways that Paredes would make the Pirates better in 2026.

He is a right-handed power bat, hitting 100 home runs over the past four seasons, and at least 19 in all of those campaigns.

Pittsburgh added power to their lineup in Brandon Lowe from the Rays, who led all second baseman in the major leagues with 31 home runs in 2025, plus free agent slugger Ryan O'Hearn , who has averaged around 15+ home runs and an .800 OPS the past three seasons.

Both players are left-handed hitters and so too are center fielder Oneil Cruz , first baseman Spencer Horwitz and right fielder Bryan Reynolds , who is a switch hitter.

He also hit three home runs at PNC Park last season, all three over the left field wall, which is normally tough for right-handed hitters.

Jun 3, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) circles the bases on a two run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pirates are also thin at third base depth, with Jared Triolo their only true starter at the position from last year that is on the team.

Paredes may struggle somewhat as a fielder, -4 defensive runs saved in 2025, but the Pirates would love his power, as they hit the least home runs of any team last season at just 117.

He will make $8.75 million or $9.95 million in 2026, depending on his impending arbitration case, which is his final year of team control before he becomes a free agent.

The Pirates still have a week until Spring Training gets underway and a move for someone like Paredes would definitely be a big boost heading into the season.

