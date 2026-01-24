Pirates' Jared Jones Explains Significance of New Uniform Number

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will start preparing for their 2026 campaign in the next few weeks, with some changes to their roster.

The Pirates head down to Pirates City in Bradenton, Fla. as players report for the beginning of Spring Training in mid-February, with a few new players and some coming back.

One of the hopeful returners for the Pirates is right-handed starting pitcher Jared Jones, who is in the midst of recovering from a serious injury.

Jones made one important change, outside of his injury rehab, that will give him a new look in 2026.

Why Jared Jones Changed Uniform Number

Jones made the uniform number change from No. 37 to No. 17 this season, which he wore for his rookie season in 2024.

Aug 27, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones (37) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He was amongst seven players that decided to do that, including the likes of right-handed starting pitchers in Braxton Ashcraft, No. 67 to No. 35, and Bubba Chandler , No. 57 to No. 36.

Jones spoke ahead of PiratesFest about the decision to make the change, saying that both his father, Ketih Jones, and his grandfather wore the No. 17 jersey during their playing days. He also said that he wore the number before he became a professional, so once he got a shot at it, he took it.

"It's a family number. My grandpa wore it when he played. My dad wore it when he played and I wore it my whole life until pro ball and it became available so I decided to grab it."

Pirates History of No. 17 Jersey

Jones is the first players since 2019 that will wear the No. 17 jersey, with outfielder JB Shuck doing so in the 27 games he featured for the Pirates that season.

The Pirates hired Derek Shelton as their manager ahead of the 2020 season and he wore the No. 17 jersey during his five-plus seasons, before his dismissal last May.

Five players wore the number over the prior four seasons, with Aramis Ramírez and Pedro Florímon wearing it in 2015, Matt Joyce in 2016, Phil Gosselin in 2017 and Austin Meadows in 2018.

Gaby Sánchez is the last Pirates player to wear the number for more than one season, doing so in 2013 and 2014. Bobby Hill was the last one prior to do so for three seasons, 2003-05.

Right-handed starting pitcher Dock Ellis is the most notable player that wore No. 17, doing so for six seasons from 1970-75. He was an All-Star in 1971 and finished fourth in All-Star voting, playing a role in the Pirates' World Series Championship that season.

Right-handed pitcher Bob Walk and first baseman Donn Clendenon wore the number for the longest period at eight seasons, with Walk doing so from 1986-93 and Clendenon doing so from 1961-68.

Walk also joined Ellis as an All-Star that wore No. 17, earning his nod in 1988.

