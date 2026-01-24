Pirates GM Addresses Andrew McCutchen's Future

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen normally have known where the next season is going with each other, but that's not the case this winter.

McCutchen is still currently a free agent, a departure from the past three offseasons, where he had already signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Pirates, his second stint with the team.

The Pirates are heading into the 2026 season with high ambitions, as they try and end a decade-long absence from the playoffs and have made some important additions to do that.

McCutchen isn't a part of the team so far, but there is still a chance both sides reconcile before the season and he ends his career with the team he began with more than 20 years ago.

Pirates General Manager Speaks on Andrew McCutchen

PiratesFest took place on Jan. 24 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Downtown Pittsburgh, but without McCutchen, who was at the past three editions of the fan convention .

McCutchen is regularly a fan favorite, so during the Q&A session with important front office members, fans submitted questions on where they stand with the Pirates legend this offseason.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington took the question and didn't give an exact answer on what they would do concerning McCutchen's future with the team.

Cherington mentioned wanting to maintain a good relationship with McCutchen and praised his time in Pittsburgh, but also looked to make the right decisions for the team in 2026 and getting to the postseason.

“I think all of us are really excited. I know I am," Cherington said. "We have a really good opportunity this year to be ultra-competitive. I think that we’ve solidified ourselves across the board in the game, as one of the best rotations from top-to-bottom in the game and to be able to add some bats and to be able to add some power, I think it’s going to bode really well for us, like last year, there were a lot of one run games that we fell a little bit short on and I think with the additions we’ve made this year, we’re going to be poised to be able to come on top of those one-run games.”

“Part of the great thing about Pittsburgh, all of you baseball fans in Pittsburgh, is how strongly you feel about the people that have meant a lot to the team. Andrew has meant a ton to the team. He’s had an incredible run in two different times with the Pirates. Certainly, his legacy as a Pirate is secure, and our desire, everybody on the Pirates, would desire to maintain a really good relationship with Andrew well into the future."

“And then we come back to our team. What is the job? The job is to build a team that gives us the best chance to be winning games when you’re at the ball park in June and July, and that’s where I see that passion come out. That’s ultimately what our job is and what we aim to do. And so our approach this offseason has been laser-focused on what gives us the best chance to win more baseball games in Pittsburgh than we have in the past seasons. That’s going to continue to guide our decisions."

“So much respect for Andrew. That relationship is really important to us, and we’ll continue to communicate with him, directly, as the team comes together. We have more work to do."

Will McCutchen Play with Pirates in 2026?

McCutchen has made his feelings known recently that he would like a return for another season in Pittsburgh, but it's unclear if this will actually happen.

The Pirates made big-time additions this offseason in free agent Ryan O'Hearn and second baseman Brandon Lowe , who bring great bats with them.

McCutchen has spent the past three seasons as the Pirates' designated hitter, but those two additions, plus players like first baseman Spencer Horwitz and both Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds could serve that role as well.

He's had a strong career as an outfielder and had a good season in left field back in 2022, with four defensive runs saved and five defensive runs saved above average that season.

The 39-year old hasn't played the outfield much since coming back to Pittsburgh in 2023, with just 20 games there total, so it's unlikely that the Pirates see him there.

McCutchen has been one of the better bats in his second stint in Pittsburgh, slashing .242/.345/.391 for an OPS of .736, and is the only Pirates player that has postseason experience in the city.

The Pirates do need a right-handed bat, so they'll need to decide on where they think McCutchen fits on this roster next season, or if he doesn't.

