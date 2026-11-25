PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a strong rotation, but they could always find ways to use it to make other areas of their team better.

MLB free agency is picking up quickly, with many of the top arms already signing, including Freddy Peralta for five years, $125 million with the Baltimore Orioles, Trevor Rogers for five years, $120 million with the Chicago Cubs and Tarik Skubal for a record nine years, $450 million with the New York Mets.

It also includes Kris Bubic signing with the Cleveland Guardians for one year, $17.5 million, Dustin May joining the Chicago White Sox for three years, $52.5 million and Sonny Gray rejoining the Minnesota Twins for two years, $55 million.

The trade market is now heating up for starting pitchers and the Pirates could take advantage of it to improve their roster.

What Current MLB Trade Market for Starting Pitchers Looks Like

The impending lockout , which starts at midnight on Dec. 2, will halt all signings, trades and transactions.

It is forcing teams to get their business done beforehand, with more than $1 billion spent in free agency so far.

This also leads the trade market to heat up, with Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitchers, left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez and right-hander Merrill Kelly are fielding interest, and the San Francisco Giants are listening in on three-time All-Star right-handed starting pitcher Logan Webb, per Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic .

Sep 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (62) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rodríguez and Kelly will make $19 million and $20 million next season, respectively, while Webb will make $23 million.

MLB teams will start going after these veteran pitchers as free-agent options dwindle, and the trade value for them will go up.

What This Means For the Pirates

The Pirates' rotation looks pretty set for next season : Paul Skenes, Braxton Ashcraft, Jared Jones, Mitch Keller and Bubba Chandler.

Keller is the only starting pitcher on a long-term contract, after signing a five-year, $77 million extension on Feb. 22, 2024.

He will make $18.5 million next season, the highest salary on the Pirates, and then make about $20 million for th e final year of his deal in 2028.

The Pirates have entertained trading Keller before, at the 2025 deadline and then last offseason. They opted not to trade him at the deadline, and then he lacked a real market last winter .

Keller had a rough season in 2026, posting a 5.29 ERA, a .259 BAA and a 1.37 WHIP, then missing the final two months with a right arm teres major muscle injury .

He won't quite have the market that Rodríguez, Kelly and Webb will, but the Pirates could try and take advantage of the market and move Keller now.

What Should Pirates Do With Mitch Keller?

Keller is the second-most veteran player on the Pirates, with only outfielder Bryan Reynolds making his debut earlier than him in 2019.

He has earned a reputation for solid pitching, being reliable and taking on heavier-innings loads throughout the season.

Keller enters his ninth MLB season in 2027, and the Pirates have the best rotation since he's been with them.

Jul 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) delivers a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates' rotation is also quite young, with only Skenes having more than one full year as a starting pitcher.

Pittsburgh moving Keller gives them more payroll to try and attract other players to the organization, or even try and re-sign second baseman Brandon Lowe , who will command a big-time contract.

Keller didn't live up to his contract last season, and his Stuff+ numbers have gotten worse since his 2023 All-Star campaign.

The Pirates don't like keeping players who are regressing on long-term deals, and this may be the time to move on from Keller.

Keller is also well-liked by the Pirates, with general manager Ben Cherington reiterating that while they could move him, he plays a big role in the rotation and they expect him to come back better in 2027.

Jones and Ashcraft have injury histories that are concerning, and Keller has managed to avoid serious injury for most of his career, rarely spending time on the injured list.

The Pirates, who are interested in adding left-handed pitching , would also have to pay a similar salary range for a player like Keller, so letting him go doesn't end up giving them that much payroll relief anyways.

The lockout could force some interesting changes and decisions for all MLB teams, but I'd be surprised if Keller isn't still with the Pirates past the deadline next week.