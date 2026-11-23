PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates haven't made a big offseason signing yet, but one player's decision will send reverberations across MLB.

Left-handed starting pitcher Tarik Skubal is the top free agent in baseball this offseason, and the two-time American League Cy Young Award winner reportedly signed a massive nine-year, $450 million deal with the New York Mets, per Jeff Passan of ESPN .

It is the biggest deal for a starting pitcher in MLB history, $125 million more than the next deal, which was Yoshinobu Yamamoto signing a 12-year, $325 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The impending MLB lockout, which comes on Dec. 1, is playing a big role in potential offseason signings, and Skubal's is no different.

Pirates' Left-Handed Pitching Market Will Change

The Pirates are targeting left-handed pitching this offseason , as they try to diversify their pitching staff, especially their rotation, which is entirely right-handed.

Skubal is the most important free agent, starting pitcher and southpaw, so all of these areas are affected now that he's made his decision.

There are several free-agent left-handed starting pitchers that teams have interest in, which are each now more valuable after Skubal signed.

It includes Trevor Rogers , Matthew Boyd, David Peterson, Kris Bubic , Robbie Ray, Foster Griffin, Shota Imanaga, Patrick Sandoval and others.

Skubal's agent, Scott Boras, said to Jim Bowden on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that Skubal's signing could impact up to 10-15 pitching decisions afterward, and the teams that missed out on him will now pivot to those options.

Oct 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in game one of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates will have to make better offers to sign these players if they are going to add to their rotation/pitching staff via free agency.

Expect Spending Flurry Before Lockout

Dec. 1, or midnight on Dec. 2, will be the final time that MLB teams can make transactions, which include signing free agents and making trades.

The owners will lock out the players at that time, as it is when the current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) expires, and until the two groups ratify a new CBA, there won't be any moves.

It was a spending frenzy the last time a lockout happened in 2021, with teams spending $2 billion in free agency beforehand, including $1.4 billion on Dec. 1.

The combination of the best free agent southpaw starting pitcher signing the largest contract for his position and a lockout means that teams will be searching for a left-handed pitcher and ready to make deals as quickly as they possibly can.

With just 10 days until that deadline, expect teams to start spending more and making their final moves.

What Should Pirates Do With Skubal Decision/Lockout

The Pirates were never going to sign Skubal, as he was far out of their price range, but they need to be aware of those who were in his market and what this now means for other southpaws they are interested in.

It doesn't mean the Pirates need to be rash and make a quick signing, but they can't be so late to everyone else and miss out on targets they think will make them much better in 2027.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said at the General Managers' Meetings in Las Vegas two weeks ago that they will act with urgency, but not in a rush, even with a lockout coming.

Jun 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Ben Cherington looks on during batting practice before the game against the Houston Astros at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a good approach, but the lockout obviously impacts how the Pirates would normally operate, which is making deals in December, January and even February before the start of Spring Training.

Pittsburgh has a full rotation, but no doubt adding a left-handed pitcher who can work as a starter or long reliever would improve their roster.

A potential salary cap-floor the owners are proposing could also affect how the Pirates operate, but with that not going into effect until 2028, they can't act with that in mind for next season.

2027 represents the best chance the Pirates have of making the postseason since their last stretch from 2013 to 2015.

The Pirates must take advantage of the players they have, add to it and create the best possible roster to achieve their goals.