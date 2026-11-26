PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates haven't made a big move this offseason, and their choices for their roster needs are getting smaller by the day.

The Pirates were reportedly interested in left-handed pitching during the General Managers' Meetings in Las Vegas two weeks ago, particularly a starter or someone who could swing between the rotation and the bullpen.

MLB teams have made their moves this week, as the impending lockout will take place on Dec. 2 at midnight, which will shut down all transactions.

Southpaw options for the Pirates are now much lower than they previously were, and it's making their quest to add them much harder.

Who Have the Pirates Missed Out On?

Left-Handed Starting Pitcher Free Agent Signings So Far

Pitcher Team Contract (AAV) Tarik Skubal New York Mets 9 Years, $450 Million ($50 Million) Trevor Rogers Chicago Cubs 5 Years, $120 Million ($24 Million) Kris Bubic Cleveland Guardians 1 Year, $17.5 Million Foster Griffin Cleveland Guardians 3 Years, $48 Million ($16 Million) David Peterson Colorado Rockies 2 Years, $32 Million ($16 Million) Patrick Sandoval Colorado Rockies 3 Years, $42 Million ($14 Million)

Tarik Skubal, the top free agent this offseason, signed his record nine-year, $450 million contract with the New York Mets at the beginning of the week, which started other moves shortly after .

While the Pirates were never going to sign Skubal, the market for southpaws immediately started, as other MLB teams scrambled to add before the lockout.

Trevor Rogers was the first one after Skubal, out of the Pirates' price range, but still another warning sign for them.

The Pirates missed out on two southpaws that really would've helped them, Kris Bubic and Foster Griffin , whom the Cleveland Guardians, who had the lowest payroll in baseball in 2026, signed.

Oct 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kris Bubic (40) throws during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bubic had dealt with injury, but a one-year deal would've been great for the Pirates, who wouldn't have needed to commit long-term to him.

Griffin had a strong 2026 with the Washington Nationals and had some success in the postseason with the Guardians.

He would've given the Pirates a reliable arm and someone who could be consistent throughout a campaign, beneficial for a young rotation.

The Colorado Rockies made some surprising signings in David Peterson and Patrick Sandoval, who they likely overpaid for, but after another terrible season, improve by addition.

Where Do Pirates Go From Here?

Remaining Southpaw Starting Free Agents

Player (Age) 2026 WAR Matthew Boyd (36) 5.0 Kyle Freeland (34) 3.2 Robbie Ray (35) 3.1 Shota Imanaga (33) 2.7 Martín Pérez (36) 2.3 Jeffrey Springs (34) 1.7 JP Sears (31) 0.8 José Quintana (38) 0.7 Jordan Montgomery (34) 0.1 Austin Gomber (33) -0.4 Carson Palmquist (26) -0.4

The Pirates have 11 options for a left-handed starting pitcher for next season, with a few more obvious choices than not.

Robbie Ray would be a great addition for the Pirates' pitching staff, as someone who is a veteran, two-time All-Star and Cy Young Award winner and would be on a short-term deal.

The Pirates could entertain signing former Chicago Cubs southpaws Matthew Boyd and Shota Imanaga, both of whom have dominated them in recent years.

José Quintana and Martín Pérez both pitched for the Pirates in recent seasons and a reunion wouldn't be too far-fetched, if the Pirates want more versatility on their pitching staff.