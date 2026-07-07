Pirates Release First Lineup Following Konnor Griffin Injury

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have lost shortstop Konnor Griffin for the foreseeable future and have a lineup that they'll likely start trotting out more often.

The Pirates placed Griffin on the 10-day injured list with a left ring finger sagittal back injury , that he suffered in his last game out vs. the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 5.

This injury will keep Griffin out for up to eight-to-10 weeks, which has a return timeline of Sept. 1-15, closer towards the end of the regular season.

It's not an easy time for Griffin or the Pirates, who have an idea of how they're lineup with shape without their star rookie in the lineup.

How Pirates Will Address Griffin's Departure

Jared Triolo now takes over at shortstop for the Pirates going forward, taking on the responsibilities he had after Griffin's first injury.

Triolo started 22 of 24 games when Griffin was dealing with his right forearm flexor strain from late-May to late-June, where he slashed .213/.308/.263 for an OPS of .570.

Aug 16, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Jared Triolo (19) throws during a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He hit better following Griffin's return, slashing .308/.379/.577 for an OPS of .956 in nine games, with eight hits in 26 at-bats, four doubles, a home run and five RBI and will need to keep up that play with Griffin out again.

The Pirates also have center fielder Jake Mangum in the leadoff spot and also with fellow center fielder Oneil Cruz and first baseman Spencer Horwitz, who both mostly hit leadoff this season, on the injured list .

Mangum has hit well since taking over center fielder full-time, slashing .323/.363/.385 for an OPS of .748 in 25 games, with 31 hits in 96 at-bats, six doubles and six RBI.

His time as leadoff hitter has also been successful, slashing .297/.333/.351 for an OPS of .685, which the Pirates also need now more than ever.

Pirates Lineup vs. the Braves

Player Position Batting Side Jake Mangum Center Fielder Switch Brandon Lowe Designated Hitter Left Bryan Reynolds Left Fielder Switch Esmerlyn Valdez Right Fielder Right Ryan O'Hearn First Base Left Nick Gonzales Third Base Right Tyler Callihan Second Base Left Jared Triolo Shortstop Right Henry Davis Catcher Right

The Pirates host the Atlanta Braves for a three-game series at PNC Park and have both Mangum in leadoff and Triolo at shortstop in the series opener on July 7.

Pittsburgh also give rookie Tyler Callihan just his second start in MLB at second base, last doing so in the 5-1 win over the Seattle Mariners at PNC Park on June 25. He also bats seventh in the lineup.

Jun 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Tyler Callihan (37) reacts after a three run home run for his second home run of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brandon Lowe will serve as designated hitter, just his fifth time doing so in 2026 and last time since the 9-5 defeat to the Nationals in the series opener at Nationals Park on July 3, and stays second in the batting order.

The Pirates lineup looks mostly the same, with first baseman Ryan O'Hearn batting fifth, third baseman Nick Gonzales batting sixth and Triolo batting eighth to round out the infield.

Rookie Esmerlyn Valdez continues on in right field and fourth in the batting order, while left fielder Bryan Reynolds is one spot ahead of him in third.

Catcher Henry Davis is in and bats ninth, as Pirates right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes makes his 19th start of 2026.

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