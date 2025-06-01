Rangers Sets Kumar Rocker’s Next Pitching Appearance After Near-Perfect Outing
ARLINGTON — As near-perfect as Kumar Rocker was on Thursday, it doesn't appear he's ready to return to the Majors just yet.
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said that on Friday, ahead of Texas’ first game of a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals.
While undeniably impressed by what Rocker did for Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, it doesn't sound like is an option for at least the start of the upcoming road trip.
When Will Rangers’ Kumar Rocker Pitch Again?
Bochy said that Rocker would pitch again in “five days.” Assuming he means normal starter’s rest, that would allow the rookie to pitch on Tuesday of next week. It would be a rehab game in the minor leagues.
Rocker had five days between his first rehab start on May 23 and his next on Thursday. By pitching him in five days, Texas is positioning him to pitch on standard rest for a Major League starter.
Bochy didn’t say where Rocker would pitch. Round Rock is at Salt Lake next week while Double-A Frisco is home against Springfield. Rocker has made his two rehab appearances when minor league affiliates were at home.
Rocker was perfect through four innings on Thursday, as he retired all 12 hitters he faced. In the fifth, he faced former Major Leaguer Trey Mancini and walked him. That led the Express to make a pitching change.
He allowed no hits, no runs and one walk. He struck out five. He threw 53 pitches, 35 of which were for strikes. Texas had set a goal of 60 pitches for Rocker. It’s possible the Rangers believe he needs one more start to be fully stretched out.
With Frisco on May 23, he was effective. He threw three innings, giving up two hits and striking out three. He didn’t allow a walk. He threw 34 pitches, with 23 being strikes.
The Rangers have been without the right-hander since April when he suffered a right shoulder injury and went on the 15-day injured list. He is eligible to be activated but needs to rebuild up to be able to handle a starter’s workload.
Bochy said earlier this week that there had been no discussion about moving Rocker to the closer role when he returns.
In five starts Rocker was 1-3 with an 8.10 ERA this season, with his only win coming at home. In fact, Rocker has been a much better pitcher at Globe Life Field than he has away from home. In his two home starts, he gave up a combined four earned runs. In his three road starts he allowed 15.
The former first-round pick out of Vanderbilt suffered an elbow injury in 2023 that led to Tommy John surgery and him missing most of the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Once he returned to the mound, he progressed much faster than the Rangers anticipated.