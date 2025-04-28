Texas Rangers Slugger Remains in Lineup After Suffering Finger Injury
Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung can’t seem to catch a break.
A few weeks after missing 10 days of the season with a neck spasm, Jung was being monitored by team officials after he suffered what was reported as a lacerated right index finger during an at-bat during Sunday’s game against the San Francisco Giants.
He suffered the injury when his bat shattered after he hit a pitch. Jung was removed from the game after the injury and replaced by Nick Ahmed. He was promoted last week after the hamstring injury to shortstop Corey Seager, who is on the 10-day injured list.
After the game, Jung told The Dallas Morning News via social media he had a cut. He had a bandage on the finger and said that he would play on Monday when the Rangers faced the Athletics at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers released the lineup for the game several hours before the contest and Jung was included. It seems he and Texas dodged a longer stay out of the lineup.
Jung returned from spring training with neck spasms but started the season as the opening day third baseman. But, in the season’s second game he aggravated the spasms trying to field a ground ball backhanded.
On March 30 Texas placed Jung on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to March 29. He was activated on April 8 while the Rangers were in Chicago to face the Cubs.
He’s been one of the better hitters in the lineup when he’s on the field. In 19 games he’s slashed .282/.301/.465 with two home runs and seven RBI.
Staying in the lineup has been Jung’s issue throughout his professional career.
Health has been his biggest issue since the Rangers took him with their first-round pick in 2019 out of Texas Tech.
While in the minor leagues in 2021 he suffered a stress fracture in his foot that put him on the shelf for two months. In 2022 he needed surgery for a torn labrum in his shoulder, an injury that delayed his MLB debut to late that season.
In 2023 he suffered a fractured left thumb trying to field a screaming line drive. He was out for about six weeks, but returned in time to help the Rangers win the World Series.
Last season Jung’s right wrist was hit by a pitch in the first week of the season and he missed nearly the first four months of the season. The injury was worse than initially believed and required more extensive surgery to repair, delaying his return.