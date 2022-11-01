Skip to main content

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Justin Foscue

Justin Foscue is the highest-ranked infielder in the Rangers system that hasn't made his way to Arlington yet.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the Texas Rangers’ Top 30 prospects, as ranked by MLB.com at the end of the 2022 season.

No. 5: IF Justin Foscue, Frisco RoughRiders (Double-A)

Statistics for 2022: Foscue played in 101 games and batted .288/.367/.483/.961 (115-for-400) with 60 runs, 193 total bases, 31 doubles, one triple, 15 home runs and 81 RBI. He walked 45 times, struck out 66 times, stole three bases and was caught stealing twice. He played most of his games at second base (76), but also played third base (12 games) and was charged with nine errors total.

Season Transactions: Foscue was on the RoughRiders injured list from April 81919. He returned to the injured list June 1-8. He was the temporarily inactive list from July 8-12.

Season Summary: Foscue did everything he could to impress the Rangers organization in 2022. He improved his batting average by 13 points, he drove in 30 more runs than in 2021 and stayed healthy, save for a couple of minor injuries. He showed he can play a solid second base and added some versatility by playing a dozen games at third. His progress through the organization has been quick, but not necessarily unexpected for an experienced Division I college player.

Path Through the Organization: Only Will Clark (No. 2) and Hunter Renfroe (No. 13) were taken higher in the MLB Draft out of Mississippi State than Foscue, who was the Rangers’ first-round pick in 2020 at No. 14 overall. The Rangers shoveled $3.25 million his way and he entered the system in 2021, where a rib cage injury limited his season a bit. Once he returned from that injury, he hit home runs in eight straight games and sped through the system to Frisco.

What’s next: Foscue is a prime candidate for a promotion to Triple-A Round Rock in 2023. The problem is that his MLB position is filled by Marcus Semien, who has six years left on his contract. Is third base an option? Ask Josh Jung, the system’s No. 1 prospect who made his MLB debut on September. His history suggest he could be ready for a call-up to Texas in 2023. But where would the Rangers put him? Otherwise, he’s prime trade bait for a team that needs an infield power bat.

2022 Texas Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps:

No. 30: Josh Stephan | No. 29: Mason Englert | No. 28: Marc Church | No. 27: Danyer Cueva | No. 26: Alejandro Osuna | No. 25: Zak Kent | No. 24: Dane Acker | No. 23: Avery Weems | No. 22: Emiliano Teodo | No. 21: Jonathan Ornelas | No. 20: Gleider Figuereo | No. 19: Thomas Saggese | No. 18: Maximo Acosta | No. 17: Mitch Bratt | No. 16: Ricky Vanasco | No. 15: Yeison Morrobel | No. 14: Tekoah Roby | No. 13: Antoine Kelly | No. 12: Anthony Gutierrez | No. 11: Aaron Zavala | No. 10 Cole Winn | No. 9: Dustin Harris | No. 8: Kumar Rocker | No. 7: Luisangel Acuna | No. 6: Brock Porter

