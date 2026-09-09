Josh Jung Begins Final Hurdle Toward Return to Rangers for Playoff Chase

It's finally here. An injury rehab assignment for Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung.

Jung began his rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday after he participated in a live batting practice session on Monday in Frisco. Jung had his live BP there because the Rangers were already on the road to Seattle for a three-game series with the Mariners.

The fact that he played on Tuesday showed that he came out of the live BP session with no setbacks. Round Rock is in Salt Lake City for a week-long series with the Bees.

But the rehab assignment is the final piece of the puzzle. Once Jung is done with that, so long as the Rangers are comfortable with his recovery, he can rejoin the team on the road as they try to chase down the Houston Astros in the American League West.

Josh Jung on Rehab Assignment

Jung batted second and was the designated hitter. He played the entire game and went 2-for-5 with an RBI.

Jung has been on the injured list since July 25 with a strained left calf. His progress has been slower than expected. But he ramped up during the previous homestand, as he participated in baseball activities and ran several times, finally graduating to a full basepath session last weekend.

The Rangers needed him to prove that he could run pain free before he could graduate to a live BP session. Live BPs are usually the final checkpoint before a rehab assignment.

Now the question is how long will the Rangers give Jung to ramp up? Under normal circumstances he might get three or four games with Frisco. But Texas only has 17 games remaining in the season entering Wednesday's action and the Rangers desperately need his bat in the order.

Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required) reported that it’s possible that Jung could remain with Round Rock through Thursday’s game and join the Rangers in Arizona for Friday’ series opener.

Texas had planned to give left-handed reliever Robert Garcia two or three appearances, including a back-to-back, on his rehab assignment last week. He pitched one inning before he joined the Rangers for Tuesday's game in Seattle.

Before the injury he was one of the best hitters in the Texas order and put together an All-Star caliber first half of the season. He was slashing .294/.361/.441 with nine home runs and 35 RBI before suffering the calf injury while running the bases.

Once Jung is ready to return the Rangers will have to option a player to make room. The most likely suspect is Cody Freeman, who has options available but has been hitting well. Texas could also turn to optioning Justin Foscue back to the minor leagues, but he is their best option as a right-handed designated hitter against left-handed pitching.